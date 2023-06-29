Kerala man’s bogus IT entries put sister in trouble

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala police have initiated an investigation into a cyber case filed by a woman in Kochi against her brother in north India but are currently uncertain about whether to pursue a probe into the allegation of income tax return manipulation.

The reason: If the police are pursuing the case, they will have to travel all the way to Uttar Pradesh, where the woman’s brother lives. The big question that confronts them is, Will it be worth the effort?

As per the complaint filed by the woman, who is the wife of a Navy officer in Kochi, her brother filed bogus IT returns using her personal details, such as her PAN number and email ID. The woman claimed that had the IT return procedure been successful, she might have had to shell out Rs 4.2 lakh as tax instead of Rs 1.2 lakh.

“A few months ago, a dispute broke out between the brother and sister. He was taking care of the IT returns for the complainant until that date. However, even after the dispute, her brother tried to file the IT return using her login details. But he inflated her earnings, resulting in her tax liability going up from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 4.2 lakh. She learned about this when she received an OTP seeking permission to approve it,” said the officer investigating the case. Though the woman contacted the Income Tax office in Bengaluru to correct the details, they asked her to submit a request letter along with an FIR copy.

“Following this, she decided to file an FIR with the police. Since the FIR has been lodged, we need to record the statement of the accused. If it was a mistake on his part, we cannot initiate a case as he had been filing the IT returns of the woman for all these years. But if he did it purposefully, we would be forced to bring a case against the brother. But it has been learned that the woman does not want to register a case against his brother,” the officer said.

