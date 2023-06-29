Kerala man who murdered his wife while on bail lands in police net after two years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 45-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his wife in 2018 and went into hiding after coming out of jail on bail in 2021, was finally caught by the police on Wednesday.

Salju Gopi, a native of Vennala, Edappally, has been hoodwinking the police for the last two years without leaving any clues about his location. Finally, he was arrested by Kalamassery police on Wednesday in the Vennala area. He allegedly stabbed his wife to death at the house they were staying at in Kalamassery Glass Factory Colony on October 11, 2018. He committed the murder, alleging that his wife was having an illicit relationship. According to the neighbours, the couple used to engage in quarrelling in their house at night.

The police said he was suspicious of the chastity of his wife and quarrelled with her. On the day of the incident, a quarrel also occurred between them.

He stabbed her with a knife in his possession at their house in the night. The woman later succumbed to her injuries. Salju who escaped from the spot after the incident, was picked up by the police.

In 2021, he did not turn up for trial after the court granted him bail. To hoodwink the police, he used to sleep on the verandahs in front of the shops and roam around without staying at one location.

Adding to the woes, he was not using a mobile phone, so the police could not trace his location. Hence, the investigation by the police to nab Salju, who was at large, hit a roadblock. Meanwhile, the police received a tip-off that he used to come into the Vennala area.

Subsequently, a police team intensified surveillance in the area, and he was netted on Wednesday. Salju was produced before the court. A police team comprising Kalamassery Police Inspector Vipin Das, SI Vinoj, ASI Sunilal, CPOs Krishnaraj, and Vineesh made the arrest.

