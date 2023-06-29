Home Cities Kochi

Man arrested in Kerala for fake vehicle rental business

Two cases were registered against him in Kalamassery police station for swindling Rs 2.4 lakh from a Palakkad native.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 42-year-old who swindled money from many people by running a fraudulent vehicle rental business was arrested on Wednesday. 

Naseer, a resident of Edappally, lured gullible customers by advertising on an online selling platform that his vehicles were available for long-term rent if they paid the rental in advance. 

Before transferring the vehicle, the customer was asked to sign an agreement with his wife. As per the agreement, the money was to be returned when the vehicle is returned to him.

Naseer rented out many vehicles after taking large sums from people. When the vehicles are returned, he will drive away the vehicle under the pretext of checking its condition. The person who comes to return the vehicle and collect his cash realise the fraud only after finding that the man has disappeared without a trace.         

Two cases were registered against him in Kalamassery police station for swindling Rs 2.4 lakh from a Palakkad native.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake vehicle rental business
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp