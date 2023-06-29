Man arrested in Kerala for fake vehicle rental business

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 42-year-old who swindled money from many people by running a fraudulent vehicle rental business was arrested on Wednesday.

Naseer, a resident of Edappally, lured gullible customers by advertising on an online selling platform that his vehicles were available for long-term rent if they paid the rental in advance.

Before transferring the vehicle, the customer was asked to sign an agreement with his wife. As per the agreement, the money was to be returned when the vehicle is returned to him.

Naseer rented out many vehicles after taking large sums from people. When the vehicles are returned, he will drive away the vehicle under the pretext of checking its condition. The person who comes to return the vehicle and collect his cash realise the fraud only after finding that the man has disappeared without a trace.

Two cases were registered against him in Kalamassery police station for swindling Rs 2.4 lakh from a Palakkad native.

KOCHI: A 42-year-old who swindled money from many people by running a fraudulent vehicle rental business was arrested on Wednesday. Naseer, a resident of Edappally, lured gullible customers by advertising on an online selling platform that his vehicles were available for long-term rent if they paid the rental in advance. Before transferring the vehicle, the customer was asked to sign an agreement with his wife. As per the agreement, the money was to be returned when the vehicle is returned to him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Naseer rented out many vehicles after taking large sums from people. When the vehicles are returned, he will drive away the vehicle under the pretext of checking its condition. The person who comes to return the vehicle and collect his cash realise the fraud only after finding that the man has disappeared without a trace. Two cases were registered against him in Kalamassery police station for swindling Rs 2.4 lakh from a Palakkad native.