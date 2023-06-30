Drugs seized from duo during vehicle check in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A vehicle check carried out by Palarivattom police on Wednesday evening helped nab a youth and a woman who were peddling drugs in the city in broad daylight. The arrested are Muhammed Suhail, 23, of Ponjassery, Perumbavoor, and Saranya Chandran, 28, of Udumbanoor, Thodupuzha.

The duo was nabbed during a vehicle check on Palarivattom-Edappally Road around 6.45 pm. The police stopped the scooter in which the duo was riding as the pillion rider was not wearing a helmet. Suhail was riding the scooter. When the police asked for the driving licence, Suhail said that it was not with him and that he had a copy of it on his mobile phone.

“While taking out the mobile phone from the pocket of his jeans, a packet fell on the ground. When we inquired about the content of the packet, he did not reply. When we opened the packet, ganja was found inside. Following this, we decided to conduct a body search of the duo,” a police officer said.

