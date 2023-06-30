Kochi Water Metro installs unified communication system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro has set up a unified communication system in its ferries. The Neox unified communications solution, developed by Gurugram-based optical and digital solutions firm STL, is equipped with state-of-the-art IP telephony technology, a contact centre, automatic call distribution (ACD), IVRs and a centralised voice recording (CVR) module.

The Neox platform will permit 145 internal users and 10 help-desk executives from 38 jetties, one boat yard and one operations control centre (OCC) to communicate internally and with external stakeholders, including staff and the general public. Neox is integrated with VHF radios and PA systems to enable system-wide calling across jetties.

Neox IP telephony will connect extensions to the public switched telephone network and provide internal users with audio, video, or instant messaging communication. Neox will play a key role in improving the efficiency of boat services through an analytical dashboard, a c ompany press release said.

“The Neox solution has played a significant role in implementing a world-class advanced communication system for the Water Metro. This is a revolutionary step in making transportation systems greener and sustainable, and we are excited to play a major part in this,” said Sanjay Sahni, India sales head, STL.

