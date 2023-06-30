Thrikkakara civic body in Kerala could spoil UDF’s smooth power-sharing party

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as many local bodies in the district ruled by the UDF are witnessing a smooth transition at the helm, Thrikkakara municipality is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the front. According to Congress leaders, several local bodies have rung the change based on previously-arrived-at power-sharing agreements. Next in line is Ernakulam district panchayat, one of the three district panchayats -- among 14 in the state -- where the UDF is in power.

Congress leader Ullas Thomas, who represents Avoly division, is currently president of the district panchayat. He was named to lead the local body after securing 16 votes in the 27-member council. In accordance with an agreement entered into in 2020, the first two-and-a-half-year term was allocated to Ullas, an ‘I’ group nominee, with the second half designated to Kodanadu division’s Manoj Moothedan, former Youth Congress state general secretary and nominee of the ‘A’ faction. Party leaders say the transition in the district panchayat will take place without an hiccups, in accordance with the agreement.

In Ramamangalam grama panchayat, where its president E P George died in a recent accident, the power-sharing pact will kick in on Friday. P V Stephen, who represents Kodikuthimala ward will succeed him, as per a previous accord. Congress leaders say there is no place for any difference of opinion. Following George’s demise, the party has five members in the 13-member local body and also enjoys the backing of an independent. LDF has five members and BJP one. If UDF wins the byelection, the Congress can retain power.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to reign in Thrikkakara municipality where chairperson Ajitha Thankappan went incommunicado after the party issued a directive asking her to step down. Party sources said she will arrive at the panchayat office on Friday and may abide by the party order. However, in what could muddy the waters for the party leadership, a section of Congress members, including the entire ‘I’ group and a few from ‘A’ group, are opposed to Radhamani Pillai replacing Ajitha. Local party sources said the issue will be sorted out soon.

In Aluva municipality, where ‘A’ faction leader M O John is chairman, there was a pact on rotating the vice-chairmanship. Mahila Congress state president Jibi Mather was vice-chairman before she was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Her resignation as councillor made the agreement immaterial and Saiji Jolly, who represents Market ward, was elected vice-chairman.

When contacted, DCC president Muhammed Shiyas said several local bodies have undergone a smooth transfer of power. “The process is due in some others and there is no chance of any difference of opinion. In Thrikkakara, the party has directed the chairperson to step down,” he said.

