Home Cities Kochi

On an adventure rush in Kerala 

TNIE catches up with Freddie Hunt, the son of legendary Formula One World Champion James Hunt, on his recent visit to Kochi

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With his flowing mane-like hair, love for speed and desire to be the best on track, Freddie Hunt bears a striking resemblance to his late father, James Hunt, the legendary 1976 Formula One World Champion who was the heartthrob of the racing world and one of the best on the track. 

Interestingly, though Freddie is a carbon copy of his father, he is carving his own niche in the racing world and simultaneously pursuing a multitude of projects. The 35-year-old racer was in the city recently as part of the shooting of Car & Country, the UK’s popular auto, travel, adventure and lifestyle show, that is covering Kerala in its latest leg in collaboration with Kerala Tourism.  Freddie is co-presenting the Kerala season with Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir, two Keralites who are at the wheel of this adventurous ‘rush’. 

Sharing about his life behind the wheel and his journey in the racing world, Freddie says, “I was just five when my father passed away after suffering a heart attack. As my mother, Sarah Lomax was from a horse racing background, I grew up riding horses and playing polo. However, when I turned sixteen and got my scooter license, I got interested in driving. But I knew nothing about motorsports. And I had to stop playing polo because I realised that we didn’t have money to bear the expenses of the game.”

But getting into the racing world happened by chance, he says. Freddie was invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual motorsports festival in England, and was offered a ride in the racing car. And that set him on the track. 

Freddie says, “In the first few years of racing, I struggled a lot until I did my first season in Formula Ford in 2007. The season also came with the realisation of my father’s position in the racing world. I knew that he was famous and a world champion. But, I didn’t realise just how popular he was, especially among the British and the Japanese public. It was a real shock and there was a lot of pressure and expectations from me.” 

After three years in the sport, he was forced to give up racing in 2009 due to huge pressure and expectations. But, life had other plans and he came back to the rush of speed. He is back on the track with a different attitude and has set an ambitious but not impossible goal of winning the 24 hours of Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of his father’s F1 world title in 2026. 

“My dream is to win the Le Mans which is one of the most prestigious races, the world’s most famous endurance race. If I could win the world endurance championship exactly 50 years after my father won the F1 World championship, that would be the most special thing for me,” shares Freddie, who plans to start his preparation once he returns to the UK.  

Talking about the racing world, Freddie says, “As far as the racing is concerned, it is a mental game where you don’t have a second chance and need to have 100 per cent confidence while on the track. And also, above all this, a wealthy backer,” chuckles Freddie.  

On his recent adventure he explains, “I am happy to associate with Car & Country for the travel and adventure show where along with the food, culture and travel of Kerala, I will also be able to throw the speed into the ring. We have already shot a few episodes and it has been exciting.”

Achievements
Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP3 class
Nissan Sentra Cup
Europen Le Mans series LMP3 class
Prototype Cup Germany

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim women Freddie Hunt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp