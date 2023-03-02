Pipeline breach: KWA asked to identify risky stretches in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a 40-year-old 700mm pipeline burst on the Palarivattom-Thammanam stretch, the district administration on Wednesday decided to conduct a fresh audit of similar pipes used to supply drinking water. The KWA’s engineering wing has been directed to identify pipes that are susceptible to breaches. Tuesday’s rupture has affected nearly 2 lakh people in the corporation’s 20 divisions.

“An instruction has been given to the Kerala Water Authority to inspect old pipelines in the district and submit a report. It is difficult to change the entire network of old pipelines in a short span of time. If any replacement is needed, a proposal would be sent to the government as it will involve crores of rupees,” district collector Renu Raj said.

Sources said, the 40-year-old primo pipe that went bust was part of the network between Cheranalloor and Thammanam. “As per records available with the authority, the Cheranalloor-Thammanam stretch has old pipelines. The same old pipes also service some areas near the Cochin Shipyard. There are chances of more pipe bursts in the city. It may be due to pressure created by vehicular traffic or due to ageing,” a KWA source said.

It is also learned the KWA had submitted a proposal under the AMRUT scheme to replace old pipes with new iron ones. But, no decision has been taken, even after a year. Meanwhile, the authority plugged a two-metre-long leak by replacing a pipe at Thammanam on Wednesday.

“We have already conducted a trial run, and no other issues have been found.We will most likely resume pumping by Wednesday night or Thursday morning,” the official said. The road will be opened to traffic after clearing the craters that developed when the pipe burst. “It may take one more day to complete the work,” he added.

KOCHI: A day after a 40-year-old 700mm pipeline burst on the Palarivattom-Thammanam stretch, the district administration on Wednesday decided to conduct a fresh audit of similar pipes used to supply drinking water. The KWA’s engineering wing has been directed to identify pipes that are susceptible to breaches. Tuesday’s rupture has affected nearly 2 lakh people in the corporation’s 20 divisions. “An instruction has been given to the Kerala Water Authority to inspect old pipelines in the district and submit a report. It is difficult to change the entire network of old pipelines in a short span of time. If any replacement is needed, a proposal would be sent to the government as it will involve crores of rupees,” district collector Renu Raj said. Sources said, the 40-year-old primo pipe that went bust was part of the network between Cheranalloor and Thammanam. “As per records available with the authority, the Cheranalloor-Thammanam stretch has old pipelines. The same old pipes also service some areas near the Cochin Shipyard. There are chances of more pipe bursts in the city. It may be due to pressure created by vehicular traffic or due to ageing,” a KWA source said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is also learned the KWA had submitted a proposal under the AMRUT scheme to replace old pipes with new iron ones. But, no decision has been taken, even after a year. Meanwhile, the authority plugged a two-metre-long leak by replacing a pipe at Thammanam on Wednesday. “We have already conducted a trial run, and no other issues have been found.We will most likely resume pumping by Wednesday night or Thursday morning,” the official said. The road will be opened to traffic after clearing the craters that developed when the pipe burst. “It may take one more day to complete the work,” he added.