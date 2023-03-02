PSUs should stand on their feet: Kerala Industries Minister

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest annual review by the Bureau of Public Enterprises showed impressive performance by PSUs in Kerala in 2021-22 with the number of profit-making units going up by 15%. How did you manage the feat?

Our policy is that all PSUs should be profit-making. The protection of PSUs is the government policy. However, PSUs are not a government department and we cannot spend money on them continuously. They should stand on their own feet. For this, we have prepared a master plan for all PSUs containing we have put short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

So, there’s strict monitoring and roadmap?

Yes. There’s more discipline in their functioning now. When we assumed power, 6-7 audit reports were pending. Now, things are up to date. Audit reports and work reports should be placed every year at the annual general meeting. Our shareholders are the people. So, it had to be placed in the Assembly. That’s almost done. If there’s a delay, the salary of the MD will be deferred. And the MD can take action against lower-level officers for the delay. We have also appointed professionals on the board of PSUs like KMML, Cashew Board and Coir Corporation. There’s an audit committee in all PSUs. All PSUs now have independent directors too.

Kerala acquired two central PSUs, which were put up for sale by the Union government — the Hindustan Newsprint Ltd at Velloor (now Kerala Paper Products Ltd) and BHEL-Electrical Mechanics Ltd. Kasaragod (now KEL-EML). How are they doing?

Newsprint prices have gone up and there is also a good market for the product. This will help Kerala Paper Products to brea-keven fast. We are hopeful of achieving operating profits next financial year. We are working on a three-stage plan for KPPL. The growth of newsprint is only 1%. But premium products like tissue paper have a higher growth rate. Products like packing paper, which are used by e-commerce companies, have a 15% growth rate. We will enter this segment in the third stage. We are aiming to achieve a `3,000-crore turnover in four years. KEL-EML is also getting good orders.

There are lots of trolls based on your videos and speeches. How do you respond?

(Smiles). During Covid, I conducted several classes online. Some people are now using those videos after editing them and slowing down the audio. A person watching the videos may wonder what I’m saying. In any case, I appreciate the imagination of people making such videos (smiles again).

How do you manage your busy schedule? You find time to attend small events and be active on social media. Also, you travel a lot.

My nature is that I fully involve myself in the work I’m assigned. If I am asked to go to parliament, I’ll concentrate there; if asked to look after the newspaper, I’ll focus there. When I go to Parliament (Rajya Sabha), I know I only have six years. As a minister, I know I have five years. There’s a board in my office that tells me how many more days are left, and we have a plan about what to do each day.

