TN school students recreate Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘The Seeing Eyes’, an exhibition showcasing the artworks done by the students of The Velammal International School, which is part of the Velammal Knowledge Park in Tamil Nadu, began at the Hallegua Hall-Palette People Gallery & Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry.

The works have been carried out by a team of 35 students under the mentorship of the Chitravathi Centre for Creativity (CCC), the creative wing of the Velammal Knowledge Park.

An interesting segment of the exhibition, ‘Recreate/Revisit’ works of Raja Ravi Varma, is drawing the attention of art lovers to the gallery. The photographs of students dressed up like the characters in Ravi Varma’s paintings have been put up for display. The students did the activity during the lockdown.

As part of the programme, a virtual interactive project by art historian Santhosh Kumar Sakhinala was also held for the students, which helped them come closer to the creative world of the iconic artist.

A total of 40 works are on display under this section, which reflects how children from different cultures look at the works of the great master.

Around 100 terracotta works, 20 monoprints, over 125 small watercolour paintings, 25 woodcuts, including some large format works, 60 rope knots, one kirigami and a few large format paintings done by children in groups are also put up for display. The show is open till March 10. The gallery will remain open from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

