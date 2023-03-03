Home Cities Kochi

Drive begins against illegal firecracker units in Kerala

All police stations in rural areas asked to crack down on such units; special teams formed to intensify inspections

Published: 03rd March 2023

Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching the debris of the building that was gutted in the blast in Varapuzha on Tuesday | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Spurred by the explosion at Varapuzha, the police and district administration have launched a drive to identify and shut down illegal fireworks manufacturing units. All police stations in rural areas have been asked to crack down against such units.

A police officer said since it is temple festival season, a lot of illegal firecracker manufacturing units pop up across the districts to cater to the demand for fireworks. “Following the February 28 blast, we inspected 165 licensed units in the district and asked all licence-holders to maintain proper records,” said Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar. 

Another official said special teams will intensify crackdown against the illegal units. “Many take houses on rent to make firecrackers which they would then supply during temple festivals. They do not follow any safety measures. Such units operate only during the festival season,” said an officer. 

Officials said though there are units possessing licence, they fail to adhere to norms. “We found many instances where holders misused their licence to shift their godowns to potentially hazardous areas,” said an officer.

Brother of fireworks unit owners arrested

The Varapuzha police on Thursday placed a person under preventive arrest in connection with the explosion at the fireworks manufacturing unit on February 28 that killed one and left seven injured.
Jaison, of Earayil house in Muttinakam, the brother of Jenson and Janson, who managed the unit Earayil Fireworks, was booked and arrested under CrPC Section 151. He is also the third accused in the explosion case. A patrolling team found him roaming around the site of the explosion around 12.15am on Thursday suspiciously.

“He could not give a satisfactory answer about his presence. We recorded his arrest and brought him to the police station,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, a team from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) visited the spot to assess the situation. PESO issues permits to organisations stocking explosives and manufacturing fireworks. The team will file a detailed report before the district collector and is likely to initiate action against Earayil Fireworks which possessed a licenc to manufacture fireworks in Palakkad, not Ernakulam.

