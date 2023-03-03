Forward drive

Mehak Anvar and Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Women’s cricket has been witnessing stupendous growth in recent years. Many women international cricketers, in fact, can today give their male counterparts stiff competition in terms of fan base. And now comes the first Women’s Premier League (WPL), set for a mega launch on Saturday.

The scene in Kerala, too, has been promising. In 2018, history was made, when Kerala’s U-23 women’s T20 team became the first-ever from the state – both genders – to win a national BCCI tournament.

More good news came recently, when India trounced England in the inaugural U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup final in January. Indian women were lifting an ICC trophy for the first time, and the victors posing for photoshoots in South Africa was a moment of pride for India

Kerala had another reason to cheer. The Women in Blue included 19-year-old Najla C M C of Malappuram. She got picked after her impressive performance during the Indian tour of South Africa, just before the World Cup. “Being able to play under the captainship of Shefali Verma was very encouraging,” she says.

Najla hopes her journey would inspire girls in the state to take up cricket. “Every player should believe that they, too, can represent India,” she says. “I believe that the stature of the women’s cricket team in Kerala has improved. Even when it comes to amenities and privileges, it is at par with men.”

Girls in action at G V Raja Sports School

in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

Minnu makes a mark

More recently, another Malayali star emerged on the national stage. Hailing from the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad, Minnu Mani became the only player from the state to get picked for the WPL. Delhi Capitals roped her in for `30 lakh at the auction in Mumbai last month. “I did not have much hope, as even capped players remained ‘unsold’,” says Minnu, who is currently training in Mumbai. “I was overwhelmed when the Delhi Capitals picked me.”

Minnu is a right-arm off-spinner and left-hand batter. The 23-year-old has been in competitive cricket for a decade now, and has represented Kerala and India ‘A’ teams. Her journey of excellence was arduous. She started by off “sneaking out” to play cricket with the boys of her village. “In my childhood, cricket was considered a boys’ game,” Minnu recalls.

“It was hard to convince my parents initially. Now they are my biggest cheerleaders.” Minnu is grateful to her physical education teacher at school, K M Elsamma, who encouraged her. “Later, I joined Kerala Cricket Academy (KCA) and, after that, there was no turning back,” she says.

Minnu’s practice base is the state cricket association’s Krishnagiri stadium in Wayanad. “I wake up at 4am, help my mother with household chores first. Then I rush to the stadium, which is 42km away from home,” says Minnu, who is currently doing her graduation in sociology. “I have to take four buses to reach the stadium.”

Notably, Wayanad has evolved into a hub of girls’/women’s cricket in Kerala. A coach at Kerala Cricket Academy (KCA), Wayanad, Deepthi T, is elated at Minnu’s selection for the WPL. “Four players from Wayanad were listed for the WPL auction,” she says. “Of about 1,500 participants, including international players, 440 were selected for the auction, and 90 of them picked by the five teams. It’s a matter of pride that Minnu was one of them.”

Deepthi hopes there would be more job opportunities for female players. “The primary option available for the players is the Indian Railways. The state government can play a vital role,” she says.

Way to go

The launching of cricket academies in the state has been a big boost for female players, especially KCA’s women’s only centres in Wayanad and Kottayam. “These cricket academies are bringing out hidden talents,” says Deepthi. Interestingly, the KCA is focusing more on women’s cricket these days. “Unlike men, not many women have the freedom to travel for training,” says KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar.

“The number of women’s teams is comparatively lower. Therefore, competition is also less. If the same amount of effort is invested in women players as in the case of men, we can expect remarkable results.”

To boost the women players’ potential, they are made to play against men’s and boys’ teams, adds Vinod. “For instance, U-16 and U-19 female players compete against junior boys. This pushes them to achieve more,” he explains.

Monetary incentives have been initiated, too. “Stipends are given on a contract basis to female players who are not part of KCA,” says Vinod. “We need more tournaments. Currently, the ‘Pink Tournament’ (T20) is one of the top KCA events.”

Positive signs

In G V Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, the girls’ cricket team was formed four years back. “Earlier, there was only a boys’ team,” says a coach at the centre, Ravishankar A. “Now, G V Raja trains 16 female players.” Senior coach of the girls’ team, Jasmin M T, says practice sessions are held from morning 6am to 8am, and 4.30pm to 6.30 pm. “The girls receive yearly scholarships as well as monthly pocket money,” she adds.

World Cup boost

In Ernakulam, summer camps for girls and women have been seeing a rise participation. Besides KCA, several cricket academies in the district are planning to offer summer programmes for girls this year.

Currently, one of the main coaching camps for girls in the city is held by Ernakulam District Cricket Association at St George Government School, Edappally. “The World Cup win has had a positive impact,” says Manoj Kumar aka Coach Ravi Kumar, Ernakulam head coach in charge of women’s cricket.

“Earlier, when a selection camp is announced for the junior category, hardly 15 female players would turn up. So there was a practice of selecting all 15 of them. Now, the situation has changed. When a junior selection is announced, we get enough players to be divided into five teams.”

Manoj adds that even five-year-old students can join coaching. “It’s stunning to watch some little ones playing a shot or doing round-arm bowling so well,” he smiles. The “World Cup impact” is visible at KCA’s academies, notes two-time South Zone coach Robin Menon, who trained the Kerala women’s team for over seven years. “It has inspired everyone. Nowadays, a lot of parents want their girls to play cricket,” he says.

KOCHI: Women’s cricket has been witnessing stupendous growth in recent years. Many women international cricketers, in fact, can today give their male counterparts stiff competition in terms of fan base. And now comes the first Women’s Premier League (WPL), set for a mega launch on Saturday. The scene in Kerala, too, has been promising. In 2018, history was made, when Kerala’s U-23 women’s T20 team became the first-ever from the state – both genders – to win a national BCCI tournament. More good news came recently, when India trounced England in the inaugural U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup final in January. Indian women were lifting an ICC trophy for the first time, and the victors posing for photoshoots in South Africa was a moment of pride for India Kerala had another reason to cheer. The Women in Blue included 19-year-old Najla C M C of Malappuram. She got picked after her impressive performance during the Indian tour of South Africa, just before the World Cup. “Being able to play under the captainship of Shefali Verma was very encouraging,” she says.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Najla hopes her journey would inspire girls in the state to take up cricket. “Every player should believe that they, too, can represent India,” she says. “I believe that the stature of the women’s cricket team in Kerala has improved. Even when it comes to amenities and privileges, it is at par with men.” Girls in action at G V Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram | B P DeepuMinnu makes a mark More recently, another Malayali star emerged on the national stage. Hailing from the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad, Minnu Mani became the only player from the state to get picked for the WPL. Delhi Capitals roped her in for `30 lakh at the auction in Mumbai last month. “I did not have much hope, as even capped players remained ‘unsold’,” says Minnu, who is currently training in Mumbai. “I was overwhelmed when the Delhi Capitals picked me.” Minnu is a right-arm off-spinner and left-hand batter. The 23-year-old has been in competitive cricket for a decade now, and has represented Kerala and India ‘A’ teams. Her journey of excellence was arduous. She started by off “sneaking out” to play cricket with the boys of her village. “In my childhood, cricket was considered a boys’ game,” Minnu recalls. “It was hard to convince my parents initially. Now they are my biggest cheerleaders.” Minnu is grateful to her physical education teacher at school, K M Elsamma, who encouraged her. “Later, I joined Kerala Cricket Academy (KCA) and, after that, there was no turning back,” she says. Minnu’s practice base is the state cricket association’s Krishnagiri stadium in Wayanad. “I wake up at 4am, help my mother with household chores first. Then I rush to the stadium, which is 42km away from home,” says Minnu, who is currently doing her graduation in sociology. “I have to take four buses to reach the stadium.” Notably, Wayanad has evolved into a hub of girls’/women’s cricket in Kerala. A coach at Kerala Cricket Academy (KCA), Wayanad, Deepthi T, is elated at Minnu’s selection for the WPL. “Four players from Wayanad were listed for the WPL auction,” she says. “Of about 1,500 participants, including international players, 440 were selected for the auction, and 90 of them picked by the five teams. It’s a matter of pride that Minnu was one of them.” Deepthi hopes there would be more job opportunities for female players. “The primary option available for the players is the Indian Railways. The state government can play a vital role,” she says. Way to go The launching of cricket academies in the state has been a big boost for female players, especially KCA’s women’s only centres in Wayanad and Kottayam. “These cricket academies are bringing out hidden talents,” says Deepthi. Interestingly, the KCA is focusing more on women’s cricket these days. “Unlike men, not many women have the freedom to travel for training,” says KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar. “The number of women’s teams is comparatively lower. Therefore, competition is also less. If the same amount of effort is invested in women players as in the case of men, we can expect remarkable results.” To boost the women players’ potential, they are made to play against men’s and boys’ teams, adds Vinod. “For instance, U-16 and U-19 female players compete against junior boys. This pushes them to achieve more,” he explains. Monetary incentives have been initiated, too. “Stipends are given on a contract basis to female players who are not part of KCA,” says Vinod. “We need more tournaments. Currently, the ‘Pink Tournament’ (T20) is one of the top KCA events.” Positive signs In G V Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, the girls’ cricket team was formed four years back. “Earlier, there was only a boys’ team,” says a coach at the centre, Ravishankar A. “Now, G V Raja trains 16 female players.” Senior coach of the girls’ team, Jasmin M T, says practice sessions are held from morning 6am to 8am, and 4.30pm to 6.30 pm. “The girls receive yearly scholarships as well as monthly pocket money,” she adds. World Cup boost In Ernakulam, summer camps for girls and women have been seeing a rise participation. Besides KCA, several cricket academies in the district are planning to offer summer programmes for girls this year. Currently, one of the main coaching camps for girls in the city is held by Ernakulam District Cricket Association at St George Government School, Edappally. “The World Cup win has had a positive impact,” says Manoj Kumar aka Coach Ravi Kumar, Ernakulam head coach in charge of women’s cricket. “Earlier, when a selection camp is announced for the junior category, hardly 15 female players would turn up. So there was a practice of selecting all 15 of them. Now, the situation has changed. When a junior selection is announced, we get enough players to be divided into five teams.” Manoj adds that even five-year-old students can join coaching. “It’s stunning to watch some little ones playing a shot or doing round-arm bowling so well,” he smiles. The “World Cup impact” is visible at KCA’s academies, notes two-time South Zone coach Robin Menon, who trained the Kerala women’s team for over seven years. “It has inspired everyone. Nowadays, a lot of parents want their girls to play cricket,” he says.