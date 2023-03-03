From campus tea shop to English academy  

Bhadra Ajith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Mentoring My Mind - Reflections on My Life Journey’ by Noushad Nilgris, the man behind the Britfort Academy in Kochi, is not just a motivational text, but an autobiographical work that emphasises the importance of personal growth and self-improvement.

The book explores the early years, education, profession, and business adventure of Noushad. His entrepreneurial path began when he opened a tea shop on his college campus with two friends. From there his journey to Britfort in 2014 was exciting and filled with a myriad of challenges.

From his tea shop on campus to his Fort Kochi days and his experience in a foreign country, Malaysia, the book is filled with nostalgic accounts.

“One of my friends Bob Duncan proposed that I publish a book about my life and events and my experience of creating Britfort. According to him, the book will be an inspiration to many, especially youngsters,” says Noushad. That’s what inspired the successful entrepreneur to write the book during the lockdown. “I prepared this book for young entrepreneurs who may experience numerous ups and downs when starting their businesses,” he adds.

‘Mentoring My Mind’ is a comprehensive guide to personal growth and self-improvement that is designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. This book provides insightful information and helpful tips that will aid you on your path, all in a friendly language, filled with exciting observations and often very relatable challenges. It’s the personal touches and real-life events that make the book an exciting read.



