Home Cities Kochi

From campus tea shop to English academy  

‘Mentoring My Mind - Reflections on My Life Journey’ by Noushad Nilgris, the book explores the early years, education, profession, and business adventure of Noushad.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhadra Ajith
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Mentoring My Mind - Reflections on My Life Journey’ by Noushad Nilgris, the man behind the Britfort Academy in Kochi,  is not just a motivational text, but an autobiographical work that emphasises the importance of personal growth and self-improvement. 

The book explores the early years, education, profession, and business adventure of Noushad. His entrepreneurial path began when he opened a tea shop on his college campus with two friends. From there his journey to Britfort in 2014 was exciting and filled with a myriad of challenges.

From his tea shop on campus to his Fort Kochi days and his experience in a foreign country, Malaysia, the book is filled with nostalgic accounts.  

“One of my friends Bob Duncan proposed that I publish a book about my life and events and my experience of creating Britfort. According to him, the book will be an inspiration to many, especially youngsters,” says Noushad.  That’s what inspired the successful entrepreneur to write the book during the lockdown. “I prepared this book for young entrepreneurs who may experience numerous ups and downs when starting their businesses,” he adds. 

‘Mentoring My Mind’ is a comprehensive guide to personal growth and self-improvement that is designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and achieve their goals. This book provides insightful information and helpful tips that will aid you on your path, all in a friendly language, filled with exciting observations and often very relatable challenges. It’s the personal touches and real-life events that make the book an exciting read.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noushad Nilgris
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp