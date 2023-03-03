Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Man with ganja attacks police officers with pepper spray, drives off in car

In January this year, Fort Kochi Sub-inspector suffered a serious injury after he was pushed to the ground by two bike-borne persons.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A man intercepted on suspicion of possessing ganja escaped after attacking the cops using pepper spray at Palarivattom- Thammanam Road on Wednesday night. The  Palarivattom police have registered a case and attempts are being made to trace the involved person.

The incident took place at around 10.15 pm when a patrolling unit of  Palarivattom police station found a person standing suspiciously at Santhipuram Road Junction at the Palarivattom-Thamanam Road stretch. 
The police found that the  suspect was possessing ganja. It was CPOs Mahin Aboobacker and Nikhilesh of Palarivattom police station who attempted to take the accused into custody. 

“When the  accused was about to be nabbed, he took out a pepper spray from the car and used it at the face of the police officers. When they moved back in the impact,  the accused pushed them to the ground and managed to drive off from the place. Even though police officials passed information about the vehicle to the control room,  the accused could not be traced,” a police officer.

Police have collected the details of the vehicle and attempts are being made to identify the accused person. “We have  identified the owner of the vehicle. It has to be checked whether it was the owner of the vehicle involved in the act. The accused will be arrested soon,” a police  officer.

In January this year, Fort Kochi Sub-inspector suffered a serious injury after he was pushed to the ground by two bike-borne persons. The bikers were not wearing  helmets and trying to evade the police. Ernakulam Principal Sessions court had denied anticipatory bail to one of the accused persons stating it would give a wrong  message to society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp