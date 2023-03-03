Kochi: Man with ganja attacks police officers with pepper spray, drives off in car

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A man intercepted on suspicion of possessing ganja escaped after attacking the cops using pepper spray at Palarivattom- Thammanam Road on Wednesday night. The Palarivattom police have registered a case and attempts are being made to trace the involved person.

The incident took place at around 10.15 pm when a patrolling unit of Palarivattom police station found a person standing suspiciously at Santhipuram Road Junction at the Palarivattom-Thamanam Road stretch.

The police found that the suspect was possessing ganja. It was CPOs Mahin Aboobacker and Nikhilesh of Palarivattom police station who attempted to take the accused into custody.

“When the accused was about to be nabbed, he took out a pepper spray from the car and used it at the face of the police officers. When they moved back in the impact, the accused pushed them to the ground and managed to drive off from the place. Even though police officials passed information about the vehicle to the control room, the accused could not be traced,” a police officer.

Police have collected the details of the vehicle and attempts are being made to identify the accused person. “We have identified the owner of the vehicle. It has to be checked whether it was the owner of the vehicle involved in the act. The accused will be arrested soon,” a police officer.

In January this year, Fort Kochi Sub-inspector suffered a serious injury after he was pushed to the ground by two bike-borne persons. The bikers were not wearing helmets and trying to evade the police. Ernakulam Principal Sessions court had denied anticipatory bail to one of the accused persons stating it would give a wrong message to society.

KOCHI: A man intercepted on suspicion of possessing ganja escaped after attacking the cops using pepper spray at Palarivattom- Thammanam Road on Wednesday night. The Palarivattom police have registered a case and attempts are being made to trace the involved person. The incident took place at around 10.15 pm when a patrolling unit of Palarivattom police station found a person standing suspiciously at Santhipuram Road Junction at the Palarivattom-Thamanam Road stretch. The police found that the suspect was possessing ganja. It was CPOs Mahin Aboobacker and Nikhilesh of Palarivattom police station who attempted to take the accused into custody. “When the accused was about to be nabbed, he took out a pepper spray from the car and used it at the face of the police officers. When they moved back in the impact, the accused pushed them to the ground and managed to drive off from the place. Even though police officials passed information about the vehicle to the control room, the accused could not be traced,” a police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police have collected the details of the vehicle and attempts are being made to identify the accused person. “We have identified the owner of the vehicle. It has to be checked whether it was the owner of the vehicle involved in the act. The accused will be arrested soon,” a police officer. In January this year, Fort Kochi Sub-inspector suffered a serious injury after he was pushed to the ground by two bike-borne persons. The bikers were not wearing helmets and trying to evade the police. Ernakulam Principal Sessions court had denied anticipatory bail to one of the accused persons stating it would give a wrong message to society.