Home Cities Kochi

Let there be light, let there be warmth

It has now become a crucial element of interior design. Be it natural or artificial, lighting enhances the aesthetics of living spaces.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Gargi Prasannan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Lighting in homes has come a long way, from simply fixing bulbs anywhere to treating it as a work of art. It has now become a crucial element of interior design. Be it natural or artificial, lighting enhances the aesthetics of living spaces.

Shreeganesh V Nair, the founding partner of Ganesh Technical Consultancy Services, says, “There was a time when designs were all about functional lighting -- especially tungsten bulbs and fluorescent lights. Decorative lighting at the time was mainly about halogens, which were power-consuming. Even now, the concept has not changed but technological advancement brought in numerous differences.”

Improved energy efficiency has paved the way for using lighting wisely and aesthetically. Warm light or yellow light still rules as it tries to mimic the sunlight. However, designers say, nothing beats natural sunlight where all colours are sharply visible. That is why contemporary designs concentrate more on natural light, says Shreeganesh.

“LED lights have become a major part of the lighting design because of their affordability and low power consumption. They also have very good light output compared to CFLs. Then began the technical revolution of the same light emitting different colours, which is still in trend,” he adds.

Bedrooms are now taken over by warm lights which provide a cosy feel. “The white light has a glare that may disturb sleep,” he says. Warm light suits well for living rooms with floral carpets, wall paintings, or texture walls. The current trend of using complex architectural shapes is accentuated with the proper lighting technique. However, it is preferable to use white light in study rooms.

Luminaires are also modified with the aid of technology. From a flat structure that fits fluorescent tubes and conical holders of tungsten bulbs, now luminaire can be anything.  “Bamboo, wood, and plastic luminaires are lightweight. Various forms and shapes have increased the limit of decorative lights. All these have provided us with the courage to bring mood lighting into our homes,” says Shreeganesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp