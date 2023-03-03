Home Cities Kochi

Refreshing escape from the daily grind to the serene seaside 

Turning 15 this year, the eco-zone in Njarakkal is an ideal destination for families looking for a refreshing escape from their daily grind.

By Sandhra Jayan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Tucked just 15km away from the buzzing city of Kochi lies a serene aqua-tourism spot that will certainly give you a refreshing weekend break. Turning 15 this year, the eco-zone in Njarakkal is an ideal destination for families looking for a refreshing escape from their daily grind.

Arriving at this picturesque location maintained by Matsyafed, one is greeted by a fish farm consisting of four culture ponds and three nurseries, housing a diverse range of aquatic life, including prawns, pearl spot, crabs, mullets, and mussels. 

Visitors looking for some exciting activities can choose from boating options, including pedal boats, kutta vanchi (coracle boat), kayaks, water cycles, and solar-powered boats. Fishing, too, is a popular activity. Visitors can pay nominal rates and take home their catch. 

The tranquil environment of the farm is further complemented by hammocks, benches, and swings for where visitors who want to can relax and unwind – just laze around, you know.  Another wonderful experience is a walk to the seawall near Njarakkal beach. It’s an excellent spot for photo shoots, and one can also sit and relax on the swings and huts, listening to the soothing sounds of the waves and breeze.

In its 15th year, this aqua-tourism spot is a must-visit entry in your bucket list. It offers an excellent opportunity to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and spend some quality time with your loved ones amidst the stunning natural beauty of Kerala.

I must say, a big highlight here is the delicious, naadan lunch served at the farm. Non-vegetarians can pick from freshly harvested fish raised on-site. Snacks and refreshments, too, are available for those who plan to spend the entire day here. The farm also features two bamboo huts, perfect for families to savour a hearty meal. A bamboo ‘floating restaurant’ that can accommodate up to 40 people is an ideal spot for get-togethers and private functions.

The one-day package fee (excluding boating) for weekdays is Rs 250, and Rs 300 on weekends and holidays. Children under five years old are admitted free of charge. The floating restaurant space can be booked at Rs 1,000 per day.

