Idukki drowning: Manjapra school bids tearful adieu to its 3 boys

KOCHI: A pall of gloom descended on the campus of Jyothis Central School at Manjapra where the mortal remains of its three students were placed for the students, teachers and the public to pay homage. The campus, which had once resounded with the laughter of the three boys, studying in Class IX, today was filled with the cries of anguish from their friends.

“It was a very sad affair,” said Davis Manavalan, former panchayat member. According to him, the bodies of the three students, who died after drowning at Valiya Parakutty in the Mankulam river in Anakkulam, near Adimali, Idukki, on Thursday, were taken to their respective houses from the school. The students were part of the 30-member group from the school who had gone on a trip to Idukki.

“The funerals of the three were held as per the rites and rituals of their respective religions,” Davis said. All three students hailed from financially backward families. According to him, one of the students, Arjun Shibu, had recently lost his father.

“Arjun’s father had passed away one month ago in an accident. He died after falling from the terrace of an under-construction house where he was working as a labourer,” said Davis. Arjun’s mother, who is also a daily wage labourer, had let him go on the trip to distract him from the grief of losing his father. “However, she never thought that she would lose him too,” said a relative.

The incident took place around 2pm. The students, led by three teachers, were on an excursion to Mankulam. They were on an off-road jeep safari to Valyaparakkutti and reached the spot in three jeeps by noon. While visiting the river, five students ventured into it to take a bath. Though the river was shallow at the place, the students were caught in the current and started drowning.

As other students raised the alarm, their colleagues and jeep drivers conducted rescue operations. All five were taken out of the water and rushed to the taluk hospital in Adimaly. However, Richard, Joyal and Arjun were declared dead by the hospital authorities. Meanwhile, Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Mar George Alenchery paid homage and offered prayers for the departed souls.

