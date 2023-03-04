One killed, 3 injured in explosion at plywood factory near Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth from Odisha was killed while three other migrant workers suffered burns after a steam boiler at a plywood factory near Perumbavoor exploded on Friday. The deceased is Ratan Kumar Mandal, 20, of Badasinghpur village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. Another Odisha native Sreekrishna Maiti, 31, and two Assam natives Hariful, 25, and Ikamul, 30, were hospitalised with burn injuries. Their condition is stable.

The incident took place around 10.30am at Plycon Laminates owned by one Hakeem in Kuttipadam, Allapra, in Vengola panchayat. The boiler used to generate steam for pressing raw plywood exploded, killing Ratan who was near the equipment.

“There was a loud explosion. It was heard several kilometres away. The roof of the building housing the steam boiler was damaged in the impact,” said Shihab Pallikkal, member of Malayampurathupadi ward in Vengola panchayat. He said factories and houses in the vicinity did not suffer any damage.

“We have alerted the factories and boilers department which will send a team to assess the damage. The factory management suspects pressure build-up in the equipment’s steam chamber or overheating of oil used in the machine caused the explosion,” he said.

Based on Shihab’s complaint, the Perumbavoor police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“Ratan, the deceased, has no relatives here. We are planning to make arrangements to send the body to his native place. The body was shifted to the Perumbavoor taluk hospital morgue after autopsy,” said a police officer.

Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association president M M Mujeeb Rahman, who visited the spot, said an inspection by experts is required to ascertain whether the explosion was caused due to any error in the machine. “The machine doesn’t look old. Such an accident is very rare,” he said. On February 28, one person was killed and seven others, including three children, injured in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Varapuzha.

