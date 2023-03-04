Home Cities Kochi

Varapuzha blast began in shed; what triggered it remains a mystery

Published: 04th March 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:44 AM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching the debris of the building that was gutted in the blast in Varapuzha(File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Police probing the explosion at an illegal firework manufacturing unit in Muttinakam near Varapuzha, which killed one person and left seven injured, found that the blast started in a shed before spreading to the rented house where high-intensity crackers (gund) were stocked. 

Police on Friday registered a fresh case against Earayil Fireworks proprietor Jenson for allegedly stocking fireworks in a shop functioning at a building owned by Varapuzha panchayat in Thudathumkadavu.
According to police officials, they recorded the statement of several witnesses, including people who worked at the firework manufacturing unit. 

“The witnesses claimed that the first explosion took place at the shed where they were manufacturing fireworks. The fire from the shed spread to the old house, which the owners had taken for rent for stocking explosives. There were high-intensity crackers like gund stocked in this building, resulting in a major explosion. 

Police are yet to uncover what exactly triggered the explosions. “Some witnesses were saying that the spark following friction of stones started the series of the blast. However, we have to take the statement of the first accused Jenson to get a real picture of the incident.

 A Tamil Nadu native at the manufacturing unit, who survived the explosion, said that he did not see what triggered the blast as he ran to safety after the initial blast at the shed,” a police official said. 

FIREWORKS UNIT OWNER HELD

Jenson Earayil, the proprietor of Earayil Fireworks, was arrested by Varapuzha police from Wadakkanchery on Friday night. He was absconding after a series of blasts at the illegal manufacturing unit which killed one person and left several injured on Tuesday. Jenson’s uncle Davis was killed in the blast and his brother Janson suffered 40% burns. Police registered two cases against Jenson.

