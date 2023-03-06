Home Cities Kochi

Aerial firefighting of Navy hinders on-ground efforts in Brahmapuram plant, withdrawn

Published: 06th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Thick smoke from Brahmapuram fire looms over Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the efforts to put out the fire at the waste dumpyard at Brahmapuram continued on Sunday, the aerial support provided by the Navy was withdrawn after it was found that the water sprayed from above was causing difficulties for the firefighters on the ground.

The Navy’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that was pressed into service had sprayed more than 5,000 litres of water in the active fire zones on Saturday. District Collector Renu Raj said the aerial operation was stopped after it was found that the firefighters were unable to work due to the enormous amount of smoke billowing from the massive garbage piles when water is sprayed from above.

“Moreover, the fire is bellowing at the bottom of the garbage heap. So, spraying water from above is not making any headway. Using earthmovers, we will have to dig up the heaps of waste to reach the portions still on fire and put the flames out,” she said.

Explaining the reasons for stopping aerial spraying, Mayor M Anilkumar said, “The quantity of water being transported per sortie by the Navy helicopter was not sufficient. Also, this is the first experience for them too in tackling such a huge fire. Around 500-700 litres of water was sprayed from above in one go, which only had the effect of a drizzle.” 

Also, the downward blasts of air from the propellers stirred up fine particles, making it difficult for the ground team, he added. “We believe that through a full-fledged operation, we will be able to douse the fire completely,” he added. 

When TNIE asked why the recommendations of the fire and rescue services department -- proposed after a similar incident in 2020 -- were not implemented, the mayor said he got the reins of the civic body only two years ago and needs to study the suggestions in detail.

Meanwhile, with the waste treatment plant fire yet to be brought under control completely, the waste collection in the city has come to a stop. Garbage are piling up on the roadsides in the city. Even as the residents enquire as to when the collection would start again, the mayor said, “The district collector is looking for an alternate space. Our priority now is to douse the fire. Once it is done, it will take at least a week for the plant to become operational.”

