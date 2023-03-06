Kochi corporation forms coordination panel to cope with future emergency fires

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A coordination committee, under the supervision of the Kochi corporation, has been formed to address future emergency fires. The panel includes the corporation’s additional secretary, district fire officer, Thrikkakara assistant commissioner, additional DMO, deputy collector of disaster management authority, Vadavukode-Puthencruz panchayat secretary, major irrigation executive engineer, and representatives of BPCL, CIAL, and KSEB.

Moreover, to address concerns of the residents of Vadavukode-Puthencruz areas, a panel comprising the mayor, Kunnathunadu MLA, district collector, panchayat president, and secretaries of the corporation and panchayats will meet every three months to assess the situation. The corporation will also be responsible for spraying water at the Brahmapuram waste plant site periodically, Industries Minister P Rajeeve told newspersons on Sunday.

Local Self-Government Department Minister M B Rajesh will chair a meeting to address concerns over bio-mining at the Brahmapuram site. The complaints will be addressed by the minister, and action will be taken if there is any truth to complaints that the contractor does not remove the materials left after bio-mining at the plant. Rajeeve said complaints about non-functioning CCTV cameras will also be addressed. “The government wants a permanent solution to the issues linked to the Brahmapuram plant,” he said.

Health minister says no cause for worry, precautions taken

Health minister Veena George on Sunday said that the government has taken enough precautions and there is no cause for worry.”There is no need to worry and health issues have not been reported yet. Yet everyone should be careful,” Veena said at the meeting held at Ernakulam district collectorate.

She told that residents of the area should wear N95 masks and elderly people, children, pregnant women, and people with lung-related issues should avoid going out. The health department has also made arrangements to deal with medical emergencies, she added.

Arrangements to deal with medical emergencies

100 beds at General Hospital, Ernakulam

20 beds at Tripunithura Taluk Hospital

10 beds for children and a smoke casualty at Ernakulam MCH

Two oxygen parlours and an ambulance for the fire and rescue team at Brahmapuram

Two 24-hour control rooms have been opened at Brahmapuram

