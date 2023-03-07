‘Grameen Mela’ at Kochi showcases rural craft and clothing at affordable prices 

Gargi Prasannan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Grameen Mela at the Ernakulam Women’s Association Hall on Divan’s Road is hosting exhibition and sale of clothing, and contemporary and ethnic art and crafts, presented by artisans from rural India. The artisans are from various states, including Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Odisha.

“We are trying to give an opportunity to the artisans to feature their products in front of a wide range of audience. Original products are being sold here, and there is no compromise on quality,” says exhibition curator Dinesh Sharma.

Traditional Rajasthan palm leaf phad painting, Odisha saris, wooden toys, banjara bags, marble crafts, handmade jewellery, etc., are the highlights. The price of the products ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

The artisans say the exhibition is a great way to connect with the south Indian market. They are glad that their products are getting wider reach down south.

“The stones used to make the jewellery are imported from other countries but the works like cutting, polishing, and designing are done in Jaipur.” says Parveen Sharma, of Jaipur, who has set up a stall which sells jewellery made of stones and oxidized metals.

“We also have jewellery made of glass beads that are less expensive than stones.” A Rahman from Kolkata, meanwhile, displays a wide variety of hand-printed saris, kurtas, and skirts. “We mainly use vegetable dye for printing on different materials like silk, cotton, and other clothes,” he says. “The hand-printed materials are more expensive than the screen-printed ones because it requires a lot of effort and is not easily available in the market.” The exhibition will conclude on March 12.

