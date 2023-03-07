NHAI mulls three trumpet flyovers in Kochi to curb congestion

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed Centre-funded greenfield highway between Angamaly and Kundannoor is most likely to have three trumpet flyovers. As per the information from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the plan is to construct the trumpet flyovers at Karayamparambu in Angamaly, Kundannoor, and Puthenkurishu, where the Kochi-Theni highway will intersect. If the move is realised, this may be the first highway in the state with three trumpet flyovers.

“The proposed national highway is designed as a partially access-controlled corridor. So the whole concept would be in vain if the roads were constructed without trumpet flyovers. Even the ‘T’ concept of road will not give the desired result, as we have already witnessed a traffic bottleneck at Edappally Junction. As per the discussion, the NHAI is planning to construct the trumpet flyovers at Kundannoor, Puthenkurissu, and Karayamparambu. A toll junction is also proposed at Puthenkurissu for the Kochi-Theni highway. There is no doubt that the trumpet flyover is the most ideal in the three areas,” said a source.

However, the biggest concern of the NHAI is that more land needs to be acquired in the area where the trumpet flyover is planned. “Compared to other land acquisition projects in the district, the amount used for acquiring land would be less. The number of buildings and face value of land are lower in the suburbs compared to the city. Around 80 hectares of land have to be acquired along the 47.4-kilometre stretch for the project, which will start from Karayamparambu near Angamaly. There is also apprehension about the project, as people may have objections. If that happened, we would have to compromise with the traditional method of road construction,” added the source.

Recently, the NHAI approved the alignment of the stretch prepared by STUP Consultancy, a Hyderabad-based company. Based on this, the revenue department will start the acquisition procedures once the NHAI hands over the alignment details of the stretch. Meanwhile, Bipin, NHAI project director for the Palakkad division, said the decision on the trumpet flyover is yet to be finalised. “We are exploring the possibility of providing trumpet flyovers. Within a few months, we will finalise it,” Bipin said.

With this project becoming a reality, the traffic congestion along the NH stretch from Angamaly to Kundannur will be reduced to a great extent.

