Two French naval vessels arrive in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two French naval vessels — amphibious helicopter carrier FS Dixmude and frigate La Fayette — docked at Ernakulam wharf on Monday as part of Mission Jeanne d’Arc, a training mission for marine cadets that will circumnavigate the globe in five months. The Jeanne d’Arc is an operational deployment marking the end of the training course of French Naval Academy cadets. As many as 600 sailors and soldiers including 150 cadets along with an embedded tactical group have embarked on the five-month- long mission which started in February.

Officers from the French Army will conduct a joint military exercise along with Indian Army at Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and Wednesday. The French Vessels will leave Kochi on March 10 after which French and Indian Naval vessels will involve in a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, where gunnery, replenishment, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief exercise will be performed. The US Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will also join the naval exercise in the Indian Ocean.

“The joint exercise involves improvement of defence cooperation between France and India which is a key aspect of the Indo-France strategic partnership. It will help to build a strong foundation for our collaboration for peace and harmony. The joint military exercise is a symbol of cooperation between both countries,” said Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barré.

French naval frigate La Fayette

FS Dixmude is an amphibious assault vessel with a landing helicopter dock (LHD) that has the capability to deploy combat and transport helicopters as well as landing craft. The ability to carry out amphibious missions makes it capable of carrying out combat operations and assisting humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations. There are 40 armoured vehicles and Roll-in and Roll-off landing craft and lightweight hovercraft which can be deployed for military and relief operations. There is an 800 sq m hospital with 36 beds with two operation theatres, a radiology room, a biological lab, and C T scan facility. There are six doctors including surgeons, a dentist, and five nurses.

The facility can provide medical aid to a city of 30,000 residents. “The stopover in Kochi is part of the Indo - French strategy for ensuring stability and security in the Indo-Pacific zone. India is a reliable partner of France and we share common values. Though it is a training mission we also involve in anti-drug trafficking operations. Three days ago we searched a vessel that was moving suspiciously and seized 300 kgs of heroin and one-tonne hashish from it,” said Captain Emmanuel Mocard, commander of the Mission Jeanne d’Arc.

Mission Jeanne d’Arc

A training mission for marine cadets that will circumnavigate the globe in five months

The Jeanne d’Arc is an operational deployment marking the end of the training course of French Naval Academy cadets

As many as 600 sailors and soldiers have embarked on the five-month- long mission which started in February

Officers from the French Army will conduct a joint military exercise along with Indian Army at Pangode Military Station in T’Puram

