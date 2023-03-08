Kerala government will wipe out poverty in three years: CPM state secretary M V Govindan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Within the next three years, ‘extreme poverty’ will be wiped out from the state, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said. The LDF government will initiate steps in this regard, he said. “Kerala is the state with the lowest poverty rate in the country at 0.7. A total of 64,600 families have been identified as ‘extremely poor’ in the state.

The government will adopt these families. In BJP-ruled states, the poverty rate is 57%. However, they are adopting Adanis and Ambanis for making them richest in the world,” he said at the reception accorded to the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha at Marine Drive in Kochi on Tuesday.

“There are 3.42 lakh landless people in Kerala. The government has decided to provide three cents of land each to these people. For this, 10,500 acres of land is required and the land has been identified. Once the land is handed over to eligible people, Kerala will become the first state with zero landless people,” he added.

K-Rail project

Govindan said the work on K-Rail will commence once the Centre grants permission for the project. “Those opposing K-Rail is potraying it as a project for the rich. But it is the common people who will benefit from the project. When I spoke about using K-Rail to sell bread the other day, many criticised me. I was trying to convey the idea that Kudumbashree workers in Kochi can work better by using the profit from selling the products made by their counterparts in Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.

Later, at a press conference in Paravoor, Govindan said the state government will be able to solve the Brahmapuram garbage problem permanently within two years. He said money is not an issue for solid waste management as over `1,500 crore was earmarked for this during his as LSG minister. The government will not protect those behind the fire incident, he added.

