Kerala: MG University’s monitoring van to check air quality in areas near Brahmapuram dump yard

The ambient air quality monitoring van belongs to the Depart-ment of Environmental Science, MGU.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from the waste dumpyard at Brahmapuram in Kochi | courtesy Indian Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To check the ambient air quality of the areas around the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant, a mobile air quality monitoring van has been brought in. The van reached the civil station on Tuesday. District Collector  Renu Raj inspected the vehicle which was brought from MG University. She also evaluated the working of the monitoring unit.

The ambient air quality monitoring van belongs to the Department of Environmental Science, MGU. The unit will be monitoring air quality under the leadership of assistant professor Dr Mahesh Mohan. Research scholar N G Vishnu and MSc student Albin Shajan are also in the team. 

After monitoring for three days, the team will submit a report to the collector. The vehicle will be deployed at the civil station for a day. “The van is also equipped with a field gas analyser to measure the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” said Mahesh.

