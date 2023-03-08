She’s gotta have it: The women of Kerala

By Express News Service

‘Makes me feel younger’ | Susan Mathew

Women taking up sports like never before is something to cheer about. It certainly deserves another round of ovation when some of them demolish archaic notions of age. Susan Mathew, 61, is one of them. A former Maths teacher based in Kochi, she started playing badminton at the age of 60. And now she aces at it.

“I started playing badminton after the Covid lockdowns. I wanted to do something for myself, something new. As a homemaker, I have always been busy taking care of my family. One day, my husband suggested badminton.

The rest is history,” she quips. Casual interest soon became a passion, says Susan, who recently topped in the All Kerala Women’s Badminton League 2023’s fifty-plus category. “Now, I practise almost daily. My passion has given me many friends from all age groups. The sport makes me feel younger.”

‘Creative exploration’ | Laila Mohandas

Laila Mohandas, 72, was passionate about art right from childhood. But life’s compulsions kept her away from the easel. In 2000, however, she started taking classes from city-based veteran artist and instructor George Fernandez, and hasn’t looked back since.

“Some years ago, I had to go to Kuwait to take care of familial responsibilities. I decided to continue my art studies by myself. I had ample time to experiment with the basics I had learnt from George,” she says. Laila, who practises at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, has been exploring mural Thanjavur paintings for the past 10 years.

She goes beyond the traditional structures and colour combinations. Calling it “ creative exploration”, Laila says she recently completed a 2m-long painting in the “fantasy theme”. Thanjavur painting, she adds, requires a lot of patience and artistic devotion. “It includes creating paintings using gold flakes,” says Laila, who also creates customised works. “I want to learn more, my exploration continues.”

‘If they can, why can’t I?’| Khadeeja Sirajuddin

It is this thought that made Khadeeja Sirajuddin, 43, to start a gym in Thalassery. “Due to health issues, I started going to the gym for Zumba classes along with friends a few years ago,” she says. “One day, the instructor asked me, ‘Why don’t you start training others?’.

That set things in motion. I, along with three friends, decided to start classes.” The partnership didn’t last long. Khadeeja, however, did not give up. She decided to start a fitness centre on her own. “So, at the age of 40, I became the owner of a Zumba dance centre named D-Floor,” she beams. “It now has a full-fledged gym. Currently, I’m taking advanced Zumba training to be a certified coach. I never thought a venture that I began out of curiosity could bring such a great change in my life. The success of my gym gave me the confidence to start a boutique as well.”

‘I set myself free’| Merina Varghese and Sussy Paulose

After devoting almost half of her life to taking care of her patients, retired senior head nurse Merina Varghese, 71, of Kochi, decided to follow her dream – travel to faraway places. “I always wanted to travel. At last, after retiring, I set myself free at the age of 61. My sister-in-law, Sussy Paulose, is my constant companion during my journeys,” she says.

Sussy, 68, used to run an agency for home nurses and, in her, Merina found the soulmate for all her travel adventures. The duo first visited Delhi. “It is one of our favourite destinations,” says Merina. Over the past 10 years, the duo has travelled the country extensively.

They have covered Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the whole of south India. Singapore, Malaysia, UAE and the UK are foreign destinations the duo have been to. Mission 2023, Merina says, is covering the northeast. When asked about the memorable experience, the Merina says: “Taj Mahal. That was our dream. It was and is still indescribable.”

‘Whistling is an art’ | Jyothi R Kamath

Never whistle at night as it would attract evil spirits, goes an age-old belief. Whistling brings ill luck, according to another. Ernakulam native Jyothi R Kamath, too, has come across a lot of ‘whistling gyan’. The 52-year-old began whistling when she was three years old. “I used to whistle along in sync with music on the radio. It was my mother who noticed my talent. As I grew up, I would amuse people with my teeth whistling,” smiles Jyothi. Many elders discouraged her, saying whistling was uncouth. Jyothi’s skill never got due recognition, until she moved to Delhi with her husband.

“Being a homemaker full-time, I never wanted to confine myself to the four walls of our house. Instead, I participated in cultural activities in our locality. Eventually, at the age of 45, I took to the stage and emerged as a whistling artist,” recalls Jyothi, who works as an RJ with a Facebook channel. “I could not pursue my passion earlier, as my children were young.” Jyothi, who learnt Hindustani classical music for six years to enhance her whistling skills, has her name etched in the Guinness and Limca record books, and is a patron of the World of Whistlers group.

“Still many connect whistling to catcalling. I try to dispel that notion and ask people to treat it as music,” she says. “More than winning accolades, I want whistling to gain more recognition as an art. There are many aspirants; all they require is a stage.”

‘Next dream is desert driving’ | Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan was married off at the age of 18, and had three daughters at a relatively young age. “As a young mother, I was very protective of them,” says the 46-year-old. It was that protective nature that led Noor to discover the passion of her life – driving. “Once while travelling in a crowded bus, a man molested her youngest daughter.

She was just six years old. The incident left me in shock.” That day, Noor swore that she would never depend on public transport, or anyone else for travel. “I decided to get a driving licence and started driving a car,” she says. Driving soon turned into her passion. Today, she drives all kinds of vehicles, from two-wheelers to trucks.

“Not everyone supports my craze for driving. But that has not discouraged me. I follow my heart and keep pushing the bar. Recently, I went on an off-road trip to Wayanad,” she says. “My next dream is desert driving. I am planning to make it happen the weekend after Women’s Day.”

‘Good food, good business’| Sofia Jose

Sofia Jose loves cooking. In fact, she says it is the only thing she is passionate about. The 45-year-old enjoyed her work as a cook at an IT firm in Kochi. She was good at it, and the income helped Sofia support her husband and two children. However, she lost the job during the pandemic.

“Then I started working as a housemaid, but the income was too low. My husband is a daily wager; he did not have a steady job,” she says. “I decided to start something of my own.” Sofia started selling food at her home. People started praising its quality. “With the number of customers increasing, I thought of starting a small eatery,” she says.

“My daughters were in high school. Running an eatery at home was not practical, as we didn’t have enough space. So I rented a place with my savings — I13,000.” Located in Kakkanad, the tiny outlet helped her family tide over the Covid crisis. “Now, it’s been a year, and business has been great so far,” says Sofia. “More than making money, what delights me is seeing customers happy and satisfied with my food.”

by Nilanjana Nandan, with inputs from Mahima Anna Jacob and Arya U R

