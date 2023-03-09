Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Mayor should resign, says Congress as Brahmapuram dump yard fumes

Congress is mulling protests under the leadership of the District Congress Committee.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:07 AM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from BPCL dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The smouldering garbage heap at Corporation’s Brahmapuram waste management plant has turned into a political hot button. Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Mayor M Anil Kumar.

“The corporation authorities cannot stay away from their responsibility by citing financial crunch. Several Centre-aided projects are headquartered in Kochi. Political will is required to resolve the issue,” Congress MP Hibi Eden said.

“The people in Kochi are facing serious health issues as a result of the toxic fumes emanating from the Brahmapuram plant following the fire. This has resulted in Kochi overtaking even Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, in the air quality index. It is a man-made disaster,” Hibi said. Congress is mulling protests under the leadership of the District Congress Committee.

