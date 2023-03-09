Scooterist attacked, robbed on Chittoor Road in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three motorcycle-borne persons attacked a scooterist and robbed his bag and helmet at Chittoor Road in Kochi on Tuesday late at night. Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

It was at 11.15pm, the scooterist, Sudheesh Mani, a native of Gandhinagar was attacked by three persons who were following him on an Enfield Bullet motorcycle. When the motorcycle closed in the scooter, one of the accused kicked the victim. In the impact, Sudheesh fell to the ground from the running scooter. He was later assaulted by the accused persons.

They snatched his bag containing Rs 50,000 and the helmet he wore. The victim later approached the Ernakulam Central Police where based on his statement a case was registered on Wednesday. Police officials said they have started a probe into the incident. CCTV cameras in the area are being checked.

