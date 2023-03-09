Home Cities Kochi

Scooterist attacked, robbed on Chittoor Road in Kochi

The victim later approached the Ernakulam Central Police where based on his statement a case was registered on Wednesday.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three motorcycle-borne persons attacked a scooterist and robbed his bag and helmet at Chittoor Road in Kochi on Tuesday late at night. Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

It was at 11.15pm, the scooterist, Sudheesh Mani, a native of Gandhinagar was attacked by three persons who were following him on an Enfield Bullet motorcycle. When the motorcycle closed in the scooter, one of the accused kicked the victim. In the impact, Sudheesh fell to the ground from the running scooter. He was later assaulted by the accused persons.

They snatched his bag containing Rs 50,000 and the helmet he wore. The victim later approached the Ernakulam Central Police where based on his statement a case was registered on Wednesday. Police officials said they have started a probe into the incident. CCTV cameras in the area are being checked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi theft
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp