Sedative vials stolen from Munambam hospital, Kerala police begin probe

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have started a probe after sedative vials were found stolen from Family Health Centre, Pallipuram, on Tuesday. The Munambam police are checking whether the drugs were stolen for abuse or sold in black market. The police have asked the authorities to check whether the drugs have been misplaced in the hospital.

It was on Tuesday morning that the hospital authorities found four bottles each of phenergan and diazepam injection drugs missing. The drugs were placed in the crash cart of the observation room from where it was stolen around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

“We have registered a case and started a probe after hospital authorities filed a complaint in this regard on Tuesday afternoon. These injections are used for sedative purposes and are given to patients only based on doctor’s prescriptions. We are checking the hospital records to find the list of people who visited the hospital,” said an officer.

Phenergan is an antihistamine mainly used for treating allergic reactions. Diazepam injection is used for treating acute anxiety and is mainly given before surgery. Both medicines are highly addictive and doctors do not prescribe them for long use.

Several cases of diazepam being smuggled to countries in Europe and the US were reported earlier. “We suspect that the drugs were stolen for selling them in black market. We have asked the hospital authorities to check the medicine stocks. Hospital authorities suspect the involvement of some people in the theft and we are trying to trace them out,” a police officer said.

