Youth Congress protest at Kochi Corporation office turns violent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting against the ongoing fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant the Youth Congress workers on Wednesday held a protest at the Kochi Corporation office.

The protest became violent when the youth congress workers tried to enter the mayor’s chamber forcefully. Protesting workers led by opposition leader Antony Kureethara also threw garbage in front of the mayor’s office.

Youth Congress workers also demanded a discussion with the mayor on the non-removal of waste from the city for the past week and the ongoing fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

The protesters also blocked the Deputy Mayor’s office. “At the time when the lives of Kochi people are at risk, the deputy mayor was busy discussing and preparing the budget,” said Kureethara.

