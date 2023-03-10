Burglar nabbed during break-in attempt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A notorious burglar in Tamil Nadu landed in police net during a break-in attempt at Thoppumpady in the early hours of Thursday. Mani, alias Kerala Mani, 42, a native of Madurai, was attempting to break into the house of Shintu George near T&R Cross Road in Thoppumpady. However, Mani’s attempt was thwarted by a neighbour who happened to pass by.

He alerted the police, and soon, a team under Mattanchery ACP Manoj K R reached the spot and nabbed the burglar with the help of local residents. Police said that Mani was involved in several theft cases in Tamil Nadu and has served time in jail several times.

