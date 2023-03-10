Home Cities Kochi

Health department opens 24-hour control rooms in Kochi

The Medical College Hospital has also set up a separate unit for those affected by the poor air quality in Kochi.

With Kochi reeling under smoke billowing from Brahmapuram dumpyard, a high-level meeting decided not to allow plastic to be transported to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the toxic smoke enveloping Kochi following the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, health officials have opened 24-hour control rooms at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and the District Medical Office (DMO) to ensure the safety of people.

Under the direction of Dr Sreedevi, the district medical officer, several initiatives are being undertaken to address the health problems caused by the smoke. The service of doctors in three shifts at the Medical College Hospital and four junior inspectors at the DMO office will be available to the public.

In addition, the Community Centre in Vadavucode also offers 24-hour care. Here, services of a pulmonologist can be availed.

The Brahmapuram primary health centre has also made special arrangements. A nurse would be available here every day from 9am to 4.30pm.

Also, on alternate days, the health department will hold a medical camp. The public has access to an ambulance and an oxygen parlour here.

Camps are also held to protect those who work at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

