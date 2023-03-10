Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Man who fled with Rs 3.5 lakh found to be working as 'fake doctor' in Delhi

Earlier, Shahi was staying in Malikampeedika, Aluva. He told the local residents that he was into leather business.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused who broke open the dicky of a scooter parked at Kalamassery and decamped with Rs 3.5 lakh kept inside it has been found to be a ‘doctor’ in New Delhi. When the Eloor police arrived in the national capital in search of him, he was working as a fake doctor, treating several patients. 

Shahi Alam, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh, stole the money on February 13 from the two-wheeler parked opposite the SBI branch in Kalamassery. 

The police said K S Vishnu, a native of Eloor, withdrew a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh from the bank for his marriage expenses and arrived in Kalamassery on the day. He kept the money inside the dicky of his scooter. On the way, he stopped the vehicle to withdraw money from the ATM. However, when he returned, he was shocked to see that the amount was missing. He soon lodged a complaint with the Eloor police. 

Upon investigation, it was found that Shahi, along with another person, followed Vishnu in another two-wheeler and lifted the money when he went to the ATM kiosk.  

Earlier, Shahi was staying in Malikampeedika, Aluva. He told the local residents that he was into the leather business. The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

