Eateries to appoint private agency to handle garbage in Kochi

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kochi corporation ordering hotels and restaurants to manage their own garbage from next month, the Ernakulam branch of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has decided to appoint an agency to collect and treat the large amounts of food waste they generate on a daily basis.

In a notice to establishments, the corporation said it will collect food waste and other biodegradable garbage only till March 31. It asked them to submit a detailed plan and the documents on the agency appointed for the treatment of waste by March 31. The hotels can appoint agencies empanelled by the Suchitwa Mission for the purpose, the directive by the corporation secretary said. The corporation will also stop collecting the user fee for waste collection from hotels and restaurants.

Azees Moosa, vice president of KHRA and president of the KHRA, Ernakulam area, said the association will engage the services of an agency, which has the waste treatment licence issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

“We have decided to cooperate with the corporation as waste management has become a hot-button issue. We are holding conversations with various waste management agencies. We will decide after considering all possibilities, including convenience and the financial aspects,” Azees said.

There are over 1,000 hotels and eateries in the Kochi corporation region. They produce over 8,000kg of garbage every day.

The civic body also asked hotels, restaurants, catering units, and hostels to make plans for source-level waste management as the city is struggling to manage its waste following the outbreak of fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

A hotel owner, who wished not to be named, said establishments have very little time to comply with the new directive. “We will have to find an alternative as quickly as possible,” he said. “Thankfully, we have time till the 31st. There are concerns about the practicality of waste management in the city right now,” said Azees.

He added the corporation has guaranteed that no user fees would be levied from those who manage waste at the source level. KHRA members held a meeting with the minister in charge of Ernakulam district, P Rajeeve, on Friday.

HEALTH SURVEY TO BE CONDUCTED IN BRAHMAPURAM

Kochi: The health department has decided to conduct a survey at Brahmapuram. The decision was taken at the meeting held at the Ernakulam Collectorate. As part of the health survey, the National Health Mission members will be collecting data from houses in the affected area. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Health Minister Veena George attended. The health department, private hospitals and Indian Medical Association together will work to solve the health issues caused by air pollution. The department has decided to conduct more medical camps. So far, nine camps have been organised in the area.

‘GOVT CLUELESS ON HOW TO RESOLVE CRISIS’

Kochi: It’s highly disappointing that the minister-level meeting on the Brahmapuram fire incident concluded without mooting any idea to resolve the burning issue, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said. In a scathing attack on the chief minister’s office (CMO), Satheesan said the government’s lackadaisical attitude and corruption were behind the fire. He added that the government is clueless on how to resolve the issue.

“How did the CMO reach a conclusion on the reason for the fire outbreak, without even conducting an inquiry? Even after nine days, a preliminary probe has not been carried out. An investigation should be conducted into the incident which affects thousands of people,” he said. “Currently, there is no system in place to remove the waste,” he told mediapersons in Kochi on Saturday. “Government is still clueless on how to find a solution to the crisis. There is no guarantee that the fire will be extinguished. This smoke can cause health problems. However, the government is not even ready to conduct a study on health issues,” Satheesan said.

Uma Thomas moves High Court

Kochi: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the inaction of authorities in not implementing proactive steps to ensure fire safety measures and a proper waste management system at the Brahmapuram plant, which resulted in a fire mishap. In her petition, Uma stated that residents of Thrikkakara are ailing from throat infections. She pointed out that effluents from the plant would pollute the Kadambrayar river. She also sought a directive to deploy the National Disaster Response Force in the firefighting operations at Brahmapuram, citing how the state government has failed to address the situation. The court posted the petition for hearing on March 13.

