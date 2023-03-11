Home Cities Kochi

Inter-state goods trucks under lens for smuggling ganja in Kochi

The accused were arrested based on a specific intelligence input and the contraband was found hidden inside the driver’s cabin.

Published: 11th March 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police will intensify checking of inter-state lorries entering the city following inputs that drug rackets are using goods-laden lorries to smuggle in ganja and other drugs. Police could collect details about the activities of the racket after they nabbed the driver and cleaner of a lorry that arrived from Karnataka for smuggling in 57.88 kg of ganja sweets and 251 packets of prohibited tobacco products. The accused were identified as Shettappa, 46, and Abhishek, 18, of Belagavi, Karnataka.

The accused were arrested based on a specific intelligence input and the contraband was found hidden inside the driver’s cabin.  As per the modus operandi, the agents of the racket in Kochi will collect the contraband from a specified location where the lorry will halt after entering the city.

Though the accused, who were arrested on February 13, 2023, moved the sessions court seeking bail, the court dismissed the application on the ground that seized contraband was of sizeable quantity and after going through the evidence collected during investigation, there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accused are guilty of the offence alleged.

