Kochi Corporation prepares four-pronged action plan to handle city waste

Treating the waste at its source is one of the key points outlined in the action plan

Published: 12th March 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up at the Thammanam-Palarivattom road as waste collection by Kochi corporation was halted for over a week | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has prepared a four-pronged action plan to manage waste in its local bodies. The development comes on the heels of instructions from the government. Treating the waste at its source is one of the key points outlined in the action plan. The aim is to reduce the quantity of garbage dumped at Brahmapuram from 250 tonnes per day to 100 tonnes.

The Corporation has formed four categories to collect waste. Category 1 includes gated communities, flats, apartments and high-rise buildings. “Composting of biowaste within the premises will be made compulsory. Necessary bio-bins will be provided under the leadership of Suchitwa Mission. Non-recyclable materials, plastics would be collected and segregated by the agencies under Suchitwa Mission and sold to buyers,” said a Kochi Corporation official.

Category 2 includes government institutions, PSUs, and commercial buildings. “These too will follow the same criteria as Category 1 and will have to implement the process by March 24, 2023,” the official added. Category 3 includes hotels and restaurants that produce food waste in huge quantities. They have to tie up with agencies empanelled under Suchitwa Mission or other agencies shortlisted by the local body.

“Instead of the Corporation, the agency collects user fees from eateries. The agency will collect and transport biowaste in a GPS-enabled vehicle for real-time monitoring. The deadline to implement this is by March 31, 2023,” the official said.

Category 4 includes households and small commercial units. Haritha Karma Sena will be entrusted with collecting the waste from Category 4 entities. “As per the minister’s direction, only food waste will be transported to Brahmapuram, and steps will be taken to encourage treating the waste at its source,” the official said.

He added that discussions are ongoing with Clean Kerala Company to sign an MoU for plastic waste collection.

The Corporation also plans to introduce a model ward concept, where bio and non-biodegradable waste will be treated within the division. The project will be implemented using CSR funds.

Waste collection resumes
The Corporation has resumed its waste collection efforts since Friday. Over 90 trucks, each with approximately 2.5 tonnes of waste picked up from the roadsides, left for Brahmapuram in the last two days.However, on Saturday, when the trucks approached the treatment plant, Congress workers and Brahmapuram residents attempted to block the road.The protestors claimed that despite the chief minister’s directive banning plastic dumping here, the Corporation was taking truckloads to Brahmapuram with police escort.

The protesters dispersed following the intervention of the police.According to the Corporation official, the waste picked up from the roadside includes plastic and non-plastic waste. “We have workers at the plant. They are sorting the plastic from the bio-waste. Plastic will be removed from the site,” the official said.

