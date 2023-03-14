Home Cities Kochi

How does one know if they have kidney stones?

Published: 14th March 2023 11:23 AM

By Dr Anil Kumar
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kidney stones are a common ailment that affects millions of people around the world. These small, hard deposits can form in the kidneys or the urinary tract and lead to symptoms such as severe pain in the back, side, or groin, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty passing urine. While the condition can be distressing, it is treatable, and there are various options available to manage the symptoms and prevent future episodes. Here are a few signs that you may have kidney stones:

  • Pain: One of the most common symptoms of kidney stones is severe pain in the lower back or side, often described as a sharp, stabbing pain that comes and goes. The pain can be so severe that it can cause nausea and vomiting.
  • Changes in urine: Kidney stones can cause changes in the colour, odour, and frequency of urine. You may notice blood in your urine, or your urine may be cloudy or have a foul odour. You may also feel the urge to urinate more frequently or have difficulty urinating.
  • Fever and chills: In some cases, kidney stones can cause fever and chills, which are signs of an infection. If you experience these symptoms along with pain, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.
  • Nausea and vomiting: Kidney stones can cause nausea and vomiting, which are common symptoms of many health conditions. If you experience these symptoms along with pain, it is essential to seek medical attention.
  • Restlessness: Kidney stones can cause restlessness, anxiety, and discomfort in your abdomen. This can be due to the pain and discomfort that you experience.
  • Abdominal pain: Kidney stones can also cause abdominal pain, which is often mistaken for other health conditions such as appendicitis or gallbladder problems. The pain can be in the lower abdomen, groin area, or testicles.
  • Painful urination: Passing a kidney stone can cause pain and discomfort during urination. You may also experience a burning sensation or feel like you need to urinate more frequently.

If you experience any of the above symptoms, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly. 

(The writer is a nephrologist, BGS Global Gleneagles)

Treatment methods

Pain management: One of the most important aspects of treating kidney stones is pain management. Your doctor may prescribe pain medication such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or opioids. You may also be advised to use heat therapy, such as applying a hot water bottle to your lower back or side, to help relieve your pain.

Increased fluid intake: Drinking plenty of fluids is essential when you have kidney stones. It helps flush out the stone from your urinary tract and prevent new stones from forming. Water is the best choice, but you can also drink other fluids such as citrus juices, herbal teas, and coconut water.

Medications: Your doctor may prescribe medication to help you pass the stone more easily. These medications may include alpha-blockers, which relax the muscles in the ureter and help the stone to pass more quickly.

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL): ESWL is a non-invasive procedure that uses shock waves to break up kidney stones into smaller pieces that can be passed more easily. This procedure is commonly used for stones that are smaller than two cms in diameter.

Ureteroscopy with laser Lithrotripsy: Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a small, flexible tube with a camera and a laser to break up and remove kidney stones. This procedure is commonly used for stones that are larger than two cm in diameter.

Surgery: In rare cases, surgery may be required to remove kidney stones. This may be necessary if the stone is too large to be passed naturally or if there are complications such as urinary tract infections or kidney damage.

Prevention: Once you have had kidney stones, you are at a higher risk of developing them again. To prevent new stones from forming, it is essential to make lifestyle changes such as drinking plenty of fluids, reducing your intake of salt and animal protein, and avoiding foods that are high in oxalate such as spinach, rhubarb, and chocolate.

