What’s in a name: How a leopard attack gave Puli Nagar its name

Weekly column on the history of place names.

14th March 2023

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Normally, one would like to forget a bad memory. Residents of Puli Nagar near Eloor, it would seem, are built different. For the residents – at least those who were living there at the time – the name is a reminder of the panic and fear they experienced when a leopard was spotted roaming around the area in 1992.

Though seeing tigers, leopards and other big cats was a regular affair back in the day, presence of these animals close to human habitations was rare. Ask anyone who lived in the area then, and they would narrate how the leopard attacked two people and made the rest fear for their lives.

Says Vaneesh Velayudhan, one of the residents, “The incident happened 31 years ago on February 6, 1992, but people remember it like it was yesterday. One of the residents, Thankamma, had gone to collect firewood from the banks of Periyar river. 

“The leopard, which drifted through the river, had been lying there at the time. It saw Thankamma and attacked her immediately. She suffered deep injuriies and it was sheer luck that she survived,” Vaneesh says. Thankamma lived for 29 years more. Other residents claim the leopard also attacked a few other persons in the area.

Following this, people calling the place ‘Puli Nagar’, Malayalam for ‘leopard street.’ “Spotted in the morning, the leopard was caught by evening. A doctor from Thrissur zoo, forest officials and a team of police officials under ACP James George trapped it,” says Anirudhan, another resident.

