Home Cities Kochi

Brahmapuram: Flames doused, firefighters on lookout for reignition

“The 100-member team will be stationed at the site for 48 hours and be on the lookout for any signs of reignition,” said G S Sujith Kumar, regional fire officer, Ernakulam.

Published: 15th March 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste dumpyard after the12 day long fire fighting efforts by the authorities to douse the fire occured on March 2.(Express Photo by Abel RH)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fire that raged at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant may have been extinguished after almost two weeks, but the fire and rescue services department is not taking any chances. 
On Monday, it was declared that the fire had been brought under control completely. Still, 100 firefighters remain on ground zero to prevent another fire outbreak due to reignition.

“The 100-member team will be stationed at the site for 48 hours and be on the lookout for any signs of reignition,” said G S Sujith Kumar, regional fire officer, Ernakulam. He said the chances for reignition are high due to the high temperature at the site. 

“Once it is concluded that the fire is completely out, the team will be called back. However, another team will be at the site for a week to take care of various works,” Kumar said. He said it has been decided to remove all fire hydrants at the plant and install new ones in a scientific manner. “Once that is done, the second team will be recalled gradually,” he said.

Kumar said the teams of Civil Defence volunteers formed for firefighting have been disbanded. “As many as 300 firefighters were working when the fire at Brahmapuram was at its peak,” he said. Arrangements have been made to transport necessary facilities from other stations in the district to the site within an hour in case of an emergency.

Kumar said work is also on to make three mud-covered fire engines serviceable. Around 10 excavators are being kept at the ready at Brahmapuram, he said. “Once we get the detailed action plan, the next step will be to implement short-term and long-term plans to prevent such incidents,” said an official with the district administration.

Kumar said the final stage of firefighting at Brahmapuram saw 98 firemen, 22 excavator operators, 57 civil defence volunteers, 24 Kochi corporation employees, 16 Home Guards and four policemen on the scene. They were supported by 22 excavators, 18 fire units and three high-pressure pumps. Clearing the smoke that had engulfed the swamp proved the most arduous task, he said.

The heroes 
Fire and rescue services department personnel fought the flames with the help of the Navy, Air Force, Civil Defence volunteers, police, Home Guard, revenue department and Kochi corporation officials, Cochin Port Trust, LNG Terminal, BPCL, health and excavator operators

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp