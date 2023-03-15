Brahmapuram: Flames doused, firefighters on lookout for reignition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fire that raged at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant may have been extinguished after almost two weeks, but the fire and rescue services department is not taking any chances.

On Monday, it was declared that the fire had been brought under control completely. Still, 100 firefighters remain on ground zero to prevent another fire outbreak due to reignition.

“The 100-member team will be stationed at the site for 48 hours and be on the lookout for any signs of reignition,” said G S Sujith Kumar, regional fire officer, Ernakulam. He said the chances for reignition are high due to the high temperature at the site.

“Once it is concluded that the fire is completely out, the team will be called back. However, another team will be at the site for a week to take care of various works,” Kumar said. He said it has been decided to remove all fire hydrants at the plant and install new ones in a scientific manner. “Once that is done, the second team will be recalled gradually,” he said.

Kumar said the teams of Civil Defence volunteers formed for firefighting have been disbanded. “As many as 300 firefighters were working when the fire at Brahmapuram was at its peak,” he said. Arrangements have been made to transport necessary facilities from other stations in the district to the site within an hour in case of an emergency.

Kumar said work is also on to make three mud-covered fire engines serviceable. Around 10 excavators are being kept at the ready at Brahmapuram, he said. “Once we get the detailed action plan, the next step will be to implement short-term and long-term plans to prevent such incidents,” said an official with the district administration.

Kumar said the final stage of firefighting at Brahmapuram saw 98 firemen, 22 excavator operators, 57 civil defence volunteers, 24 Kochi corporation employees, 16 Home Guards and four policemen on the scene. They were supported by 22 excavators, 18 fire units and three high-pressure pumps. Clearing the smoke that had engulfed the swamp proved the most arduous task, he said.

The heroes

Fire and rescue services department personnel fought the flames with the help of the Navy, Air Force, Civil Defence volunteers, police, Home Guard, revenue department and Kochi corporation officials, Cochin Port Trust, LNG Terminal, BPCL, health and excavator operators

