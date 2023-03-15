Home Cities Kochi

Brahmapuram: Surveillance to continue for next 48 hrs, says Collector N S K Umesh

District Collector N S K Umesh said since it is a smouldering fire, strict vigilance will continue for the next 48 hours due to the possibility of small fires.

Fire fighters during the last stage of operations at Brahmapuram .Express.( Photo by A Sanesh)

KOCHI: Kochi, which almost became a “gas chamber” after the Brahmapuram debacle, is slowly recovering with the fire fully extinguished. It took more than 12 days for the officials from the fire and rescue services department, the revenue, the Navy, Air Force, Civil Defense, police, home guard, health, and other agencies to bring the situation under control completely.

District Collector N S K Umesh said since it is a smouldering fire, strict vigilance will continue for the next 48 hours due to the possibility of small fires. “Fire and Rescue Services personnel are camped at the location to extinguish even small fires. Even if there is a fire, it will be extinguished within two hours. Excavators and equipment are available for this purpose. All precautions have been taken,” the Collector said.

The fire brigade has been instructed to prepare a short-term plan to prevent future fires. “An action plan for appointing fire watchers and installing equipment will be prepared and given to the district administration. Short-term and long-term plans to prevent the recurrence of fires will be implemented soon,” he said.

