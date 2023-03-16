Fire watchers to be posted at Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first meeting of the empowered committee formed to monitor the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has decided to appoint fire watchers and police on the site. The meeting, chaired by District Collector N S K Umesh, was attended by District Development Commissioner Chethan Kumar Meena and officials from police, fire and rescue, revenue, local bodies, Suchitwa mission, pollution control board, Haritha Kerala mission, Kudumbashree, Health, and Kochi Corporation.

The Kochi Corporation has been entrusted with appointing fire watchers. “The fire and rescue forces of the district are still camping in Brahmapuram. All necessary systems are in place to extinguish even a small fire. Further action will be taken based on the report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Department,” the Collector said.

He also added that a survey is in progress to find out about health problems in the region in the wake of the Brahmapuram incident. “Based on the information from the survey, those who need further treatment will be directed to the nearest primary health centre. The service will also be provided by telephone,” the Collector added. A special medical camp has been arranged for firefighters at the family health centre in Kakkanad.

KOCHI: The first meeting of the empowered committee formed to monitor the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has decided to appoint fire watchers and police on the site. The meeting, chaired by District Collector N S K Umesh, was attended by District Development Commissioner Chethan Kumar Meena and officials from police, fire and rescue, revenue, local bodies, Suchitwa mission, pollution control board, Haritha Kerala mission, Kudumbashree, Health, and Kochi Corporation. The Kochi Corporation has been entrusted with appointing fire watchers. “The fire and rescue forces of the district are still camping in Brahmapuram. All necessary systems are in place to extinguish even a small fire. Further action will be taken based on the report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Department,” the Collector said. He also added that a survey is in progress to find out about health problems in the region in the wake of the Brahmapuram incident. “Based on the information from the survey, those who need further treatment will be directed to the nearest primary health centre. The service will also be provided by telephone,” the Collector added. A special medical camp has been arranged for firefighters at the family health centre in Kakkanad. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });