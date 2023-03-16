Home Cities Kochi

Fire watchers to be posted at Brahmapuram

The Kochi Corporation has been entrusted with appointing fire watchers. “The fire and rescue forces of the district are still camping in Brahmapuram.

Published: 16th March 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters battle the blaze at Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.(Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first meeting of the empowered committee formed to monitor the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has decided to appoint fire watchers and police on the site. The meeting, chaired by District Collector N S K Umesh, was attended by District Development Commissioner Chethan Kumar Meena and officials from police, fire and rescue, revenue, local bodies, Suchitwa mission, pollution control board, Haritha Kerala mission, Kudumbashree, Health, and Kochi Corporation.

The Kochi Corporation has been entrusted with appointing fire watchers. “The fire and rescue forces of the district are still camping in Brahmapuram. All necessary systems are in place to extinguish even a small fire. Further action will be taken based on the report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Department,” the Collector said.

He also added that a survey is in progress to find out about health problems in the region in the wake of the Brahmapuram incident. “Based on the information from the survey, those who need further treatment will be directed to the nearest primary health centre. The service will also be provided by telephone,” the Collector added. A special medical camp has been arranged for firefighters at the family health centre in Kakkanad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp