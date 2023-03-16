It is a man-made disaster: Hibi Eden on Brahmapuram

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: You are a member of Parliament’s Urban Development Standing Committee. What should be done to sort this Brahmapuram mess out?

There are several successful waste treatment models in India. Indore is a prime example. Poor implementation of urban planning is a major issue in Ernakulam. For instance, under the Smart City Mission, we planned to set up a sewage treatment plant in West Kochi, but had to abandon it following protests. Nearly Rs 169 crore went in vain. Funding is not an issue here, as Central funds are available. Proper urban planning is the need of the hour.

The UDF and the LDF seem to have failed to find a solution to the issue. All we see is the blame game. What do you have to say on this?

When Soumini Jain was the Kochi mayor, we signed an MoU with a UK-based waste treatment company. P Rajeeve was the CPM district secretary then. The LDF government, which returned to power, dumped the project. The state and corporation are ruled by the LDF. It was a lack of political will that created a disaster. The fire at Brahmapuram broke out in multiple areas. So it clearly appears to be a man-made disaster. A probe has to be conducted.

Waterlogging is another major issue…

There was a proposal to rejuvenate six canals in the city. It was a Rs 1,500-crore project. The government should spend money on it. At present, we don’t have a master plan for such issues. Lack of coordination is visible here. We need professional intervention to sort out this mess.

The life of a politician is always a busy one. How do you balance your political and personal lives?

When I have no other engagements, I spend time with my family. If I am at home, I drop my kid off on my scooter at the school bus point. Most of our talks happen during that time.

What have you been reading these days?

To be frank, I have not been getting enough time for reading. Most of my reading happens while travelling. I am currently on Republic of Religion: The Rise and Fall of Colonial Secularism in India by Abhinav Chandrachud.

