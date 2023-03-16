Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corp begins plastic waste collection, hands over 3 tonnes to Clean Kerala

Published: 16th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor M Anilkumar flags off the waste collection vehicle of Clean Kerala Company

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the recent fire, Kochi corporation has decided to take only biodegradable waste to the Brahmapuram plant. To ensure this, an action plan calendar was prepared on Monday to facilitate scientific and decentralised treatment of waste at the source. 

From Wednesday, the corporation in association with Clean Kerala Company (CKC) will handle non-biodegradable waste. “Waste, such as plastics, collected from houses will be handed over to CKC. The waste will be sold to the firm as per the government rate,” Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said.

Haritha Karma Sena workers have been tasked with collecting bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste from households. The workers’ training will be organised in association with Kudumbashree District Mission and will begin by March 31, 2023.

From April 1, Haritha Karma Sena will collect both organic and non-organic waste from households. Until then, the municipality will continue to collect waste using the existing system. The non-biodegradable waste collected from Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) set up by the corporation and from local body collection points will be collected by CKC. On Wednesday, the firm collected over 3 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from the waste collection point of Kochi Corporation at Division 37.

Comments

