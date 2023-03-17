Home Cities Kochi

Bangla artist’s work on jumbo killed by ‘pineapple bomb’ moves visitors 

The tusker met with a horrific death at Ambalappara in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27, 2020, after eating the fruit filled with country-made crackers which exploded in its mouth. 

Published: 17th March 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An emotive artistic work that has an underlying reference to violence stemming from man-animal confrontations, exemplified by the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant by feeding it with explosive-laden pineapple, is turning heads at the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The tusker met with a horrific death at Ambalappara in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27, 2020, after eating the fruit filled with country-made crackers which exploded in its mouth. The blast was so powerful that the poor animal ran around the village in searing pain, unable to eat for days. Finally, it entered a river and stood there with its trunk and mouth immersed in water till it breathed its last two days later.

Shikh Sabbir Alam, a contemporary artist from Bangladesh, has now recreated this incident, which received worldwide attention. The moving piece of artwork is exhibited at Fort Kochi Aspinwall House.
Shikh Sabbir has put up a total of six acrylic paintings on display at the Biennale, including the works ‘About the Garden; Magic House 1,2,3; Elephants and Fruit; and White Rabbit. The creations which showcase the flora and fauna from tortoises to elephants and fruits resemble much like a dream. At the same time, it is mystical.

“My pictures resemble the vision that slowly materialises before you when you open your eyes after a long sleep,” says Alam. “The colour of a flower or a fruit is enough to inspire original creations.” Nature and life are the main elements reflected in Alam’s creations for the Biennale. The imagination of the artist is led primarily by giving attention to plants and animals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Muziris Biennale
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp