Congress siege to Kochi corp office turns violent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 12-hour-long siege laid by Congress to the corporation office demanding an inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire turned violent on Thursday after four corporation employees sustained injuries in the attack allegedly unleashed by party workers. Congress activists clashed with police and corporation officials during the protest that was inaugurated by state Congress president K Sudhakaran. A Malayalam television news channel cameraman was allegedly roughed by the workers during the melee.

The siege began at 5 am and continued till 5 pm with the protesters preventing officials and others from entering the office. Congress workers blocked the employees when they tried to enter the office. A few employees entered the office with the help of the police. The police ordered not to close the main gate of the office, but the protesters flouted the order by blocking all entrances to the office.

Meanwhile, corporation secretary M Babu Abdul Khader was attacked by a section of workers when a group of officials started doing their job at Subhash Park. Vijayakumar, an employee of the corporation, was also roughed up while trying to rescue the secretary. During the melee, the Congress workers surrounded and assaulted the other employees.

Another employee who came to duty by 10 am was roughed up and bottles were hurled at him when he left the office. Suresh, an overseer who came for duty, was also beaten up, according to the corporation employees. MediaOne TV cameraman Anil M Basheer was hit from behind when he was capturing the visuals of the clash.

As many employees tried to enter through the back door, the Congress workers reached there and blocked them. DCC president Muhammad Shiyas intervened and dispersed those who unleashed violence, but the activists camped in various places without dispersing.

The family of the chief minister is looting the state, K Sudhakaran said while inaugurating the protest. “CPM should be disbanded if it cannot control Pinarayi Vijayan. Party secretary M V Govindan should show the courage to respond to the corruption promoted by the CM. The fumes of corruption in Brahmapuram are not over. CPM leaders, including CM, accepted commission,” he added.

A large posse of police personnel under Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar was deployed in the area. The police said that a case will be registered once a complaint is received regarding the clash.

How events unfolded

Congress activists clashed with police and corporation officials during the protest inaugurated by state Congress president K Sudhakaran

The siege began at 5am and continued till 5pm with protesters preventing officials from entering the office

A Malayalam television news channel cameraman allegedly roughed by the workers during the melee

Corporation secretary M Babu Abdul Khader attacked when a group of officials began their work at Subhash Park

DCC president Muhammad Shiyas dispersed those who unleashed violence

