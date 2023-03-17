Count yourzz

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hitting the sack is the ultimate unwinding mantra for many. Nothing reinvigorates the weary mind and body as some good sleep, says ancient wisdom. However, nowadays, there is a growing tribe that indulges in ‘bedtime me time’ before zonking out. “Revenge bedtime procrastination,” the experts call it.

Scrolling through the phone, watching films, chatting, music, gaming… it could be anything that excites one. Reports say the term ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’ comes from the Chinese expression báofuxíng áoyé. That is, anything done as a “retaliation” against one’s hectic schedule during the day.

“I stay up late, mostly hooked to my mobile phone,” says Kochi-based content strategist Siddharth K. “Most of my days are drab and dreary. The only leisure time I get is at night, and I look for some disconnection from the mundane work-life cycle. Dozing off into slumber with the mobile phone on my chest has become a habit.”

Not all choose not to sleep at a healthy hour. “I have not been able to sleep properly over the past five months,” says Kozhikode native Niranjana B. “Even if I doze off, I would be semi-conscious of the surroundings. I wake up after two hours of sleep. I guess it’s because of stress and anxiety.”

Both sound like classic cases of sleep deprivation, experts say. Sleeplessness or insomnia has, in fact, been flagged as a major health issue in the modern world – “global sleep epidemic”. And, this year, the World Sleep Day theme is a timely reminder to all those night owls out there: ‘Sleep is Essential for Health’.

“Sleep is never a luxury,” stresses Dr Ashalatha Radhakrishnan, head of Comprehensive Centre for Sleep Disorders at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

“These days, there is an upward trend in people treating it as a luxury. One has to get quality sleep of at least 8 hours. The productivity of an individual depends on the amount of refreshing sleep they get during the night.”

Hypertension, migraine, stroke…

Dr Sangeetha C Joseph, a neurologist at Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam, concurs, adding that the number of sleep-deprived cases across Kerala is rising. “Unfortunately, people aren’t giving due importance to sleep-related issues when compared to other ailments,” she notes.

“People tend to recognise sleep deprivation as a problem only when it eventually results in hypertension, migraine or even brain stroke.” Dr Sangeetha recalls the case of a 35-year-old techie suffering a stroke. He used to sleep just for a couple of hours at night. “It was probably due to work stress. He was having muscle weakness and movement was difficult. He was later diagnosed with hypertension and insomnia,” she says.

Brain fog, risky behaviour

Insufficient sleep impacts cognitive effects. Poor memory and lack of concentration are common problems. “The things that we see and learn in the morning get encrypted during night sleep. Also, how much a person is able to recollect depends on how well they sleep,” explains Dr Ashalatha.

Pathanamthitta native Ankitha is someone who experiences brain fog due to sleep deprivation. “I have been sleeping for hardly five hours a night over the last two years. I feel drowsy during work hours, and have issues with concentrating,” she says.

Sleep-deprived people may also exhibit risky behaviour. They often fail to consider all aspects of a problem. “Sleep deprivation can trigger behavioural changes. People tend to become impulsive, and some go into depression,” says Dr Arun B Nair, consultant psychiatrist, at Medical College Trivandrum.

“Recently, I had a 17-year-old patient. He was academically brilliant and excelled in athletics. He got addicted to gadgets and indulged in online gaming all night. He was sleep deprived for weeks. “Subsequently, he became moody, easily irritable, and sensitive to noise. He eventually ended up slashing his wrist. It was a case of severe depression.”

Sleep apnoea, nacrolepsy

Besides insomnia, doctors note, cases of obstructive sleep apnoea and narcolepsy are also rising. “Obstructive sleep apnoea is a condition in which breathing would stop for some time and the person’s sleep would get disturbed,” says Dr Sapna Erat Sreedharan, professor of neurology at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

“People with sleep apnoea tend to snore loudly. They experience daytime sleepiness, which is a major reason for vehicle accidents. This condition was earlier diagnosed more among middle-aged and elderly people. Now it is seen among in those in their 20s as well.”

Narcolepsy, she explains, is excessive sleepiness. “Parents often bring their children citing poor academic performance, but the cause would be narcolepsy,” notes Dr Sapna. “The causes vary, and need study.”

Delayed sleep phase syndrome

Erratic lifestyle, which is quite common among today’s youth, has given rise to what’s called ‘delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS)’. “About 20 years ago, this was seen in one in a hundred youths. Now, from age 15, DSPS is common,” says Dr Ashalatha.

“Many have pushed sleep time on their internal body clocks to postmidnight hours. And a majority of them go into sleep initiation mode only between 2am and 4am. This, primarily, is due to the rise in the usage of gadgets.”

Studies say the light emitted from mobile phones impairs the release of the sleep hormone, melatonin. “Usually melatonin secretion starts when the sun sets, and would be at its peak past 10pm. But, when the brain is kept active late into the night, it leads to fatigue,” adds Ashalatha.

Changing work culture, too, has impacted quality sleep time. “All-night work affects the body’s internal clock and circadian rhythm. ‘Shift-work syndrome’ has brought cases where couples have dull sex lives. Sleeplessness also causes a lack of interest in intimacy,” explains Dr Ashalatha.

“Once one gets used to late-night work schedules, the melatonin secretion would also shift accordingly. This causes trouble.” For those who have no other choice, Dr Ashalatha suggests creating “night-like ambience” in the room whenever one goes to bed. “I have come across a case where a person’s work shift ends only by 5am. I told him to have breakfast at that time and get quality sleep till afternoon.

This, however, is only a short-term solution,” she says. “Light plays an important role in metabolism. Also, when you are not active during the daytime, the risk of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc., goes up,” she adds.

Tips for getting a good sleep

Mental Health

Sleep deprivation can lead to mood disorders and depression

Mania is a state where a person displays overactivity, talkativeness, violence, and grandiosity despite being sleep deprived

Bipolar disorder can occur with alternating episodes of depression and mania

Sleep deprivation can lead to domestic violence, marital conflicts, and physical assault on children

Tips for getting a good sleep

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Engage in physical activity during the day and avoid exercising a few hours before bedtime

Avoid afternoon naps if you have had ample sleep during the night

Have dinner by 7:30pm

Avoid consuming tea, coffee, other beverages, alcohol, and smoking before bedtime

Practise good sleep hygiene, such as taking a warm shower before bed, and removing gadgets from the sleeping area

Sleep in a comfortable position. Those with loud snoring or suspected sleep apnoea

should sleep in lateral position

Wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothes

Some people find peaceful sleeping while listening to soothing music or ASMR sounds

Types of sleep disturbances

Difficulty initiating sleep due to anxiety about work, family, money, future, etc.

Disturbed sleep due to anxiety or drug addiction

Early morning awakening

Unrefreshed sleep despite having ample sleep due to incorrect sleep cycle or emotional/physical disturbances like chronic pain or Vitamin D deficiency.



Not all choose not to sleep at a healthy hour. "I have not been able to sleep properly over the past five months," says Kozhikode native Niranjana B. "Even if I doze off, I would be semi-conscious of the surroundings. I wake up after two hours of sleep. I guess it's because of stress and anxiety." Both sound like classic cases of sleep deprivation, experts say. Sleeplessness or insomnia has, in fact, been flagged as a major health issue in the modern world – "global sleep epidemic". 