Don’t rush. Go for the ‘coolest’ AC in town

Sales executives say customers mostly go for energy-efficient ACs, which are in high demand.

Published: 17th March 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With mercury levels soaring, the demand for air conditioners has hit the roof. However, with the market flooded with plenty of options from various brands, selecting the right air conditioner that suits your requirements can be a daunting task. 

Sales executives say customers mostly go for energy-efficient ACs, which are in high demand. However, many other factors also need to be considered while buying an air conditioner.

Here are some tips

Tonnage
Tonnage is the cooling capacity of the air conditioning system. Hence, it’s important to select air conditioners with the right tonnage, depending on the size of the room. For a room measuring less than 130 sq ft, a 1-tonne AC would be enough. For 180 sq ft, a 1.5 tonne AC will be perfect.

Efficiency depending on the star rating
Energy efficiency is another parameter that needs to be considered. To cut the high electricity cost, one should always go for an AC which consumes less power. The ‘star rating’ of the device -- standardised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency -- shows its energy efficiency. Higher the star rating, better will be the efficiency.

Ensuring the air quality
Maintaining good indoor air quality is a key factor. Nowadays, many air conditioners are available in the market with advanced air purifier options to kill the germs completely. Auto-cleaning options are also available where the dust can be cleared by the click of a button.

Tech updates 
Split ACs provide better air distribution and comparatively faster cooling. Wi-Fi enabled ACs have also hit the market. Keep an eye on latest tech upgrades offered by companies 

Cooling effect
Blower fans are essential for the distribution of air throughout the room. Hence, bigger the size of the blower fan, stronger the air flow. Protective capacitors and condenser coils are the other components that increase the cooling in the air conditioners.  Do run a check on efficiency of after-sales services.

