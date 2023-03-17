Fire mission accomplished, home guards feeling singed by slight

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A home guard was proudly observing the ceremony held on Wednesday at the Regional Sports Centre to honour the firefighters and Civil Defence volunteers who fought nonstop to put out the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard.

A retired Armyman, the 55-year-old was also seen recording the entire event — organised by the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) — on his mobile phone. Yet when the event got over, he left the location with a heavy heart.

“It was after I reached home, on March 2, that I got a call to reach the Brahmapuram yard. Without giving it much thought, I reached the site around 6.30pm on the day the fire broke out. Since then, I have been actively involved in the mission. But, it is sad that authorities and citizens groups are not even considering our efforts,” the home guard said before leaving the venue.

He is not alone. Nearly 50 Kerala Home Guards, who played a crucial role in putting out the fire, are feeling neglected and insulted. “We were part of the function where we saw authorities recognising the bravery of fire and rescue personnel, Civil Defence volunteers, and others for putting out the fire after a 12-day-long effort. We were also at the site throughout these days, and that too without proper safety gear. But, no one seems interested in appreciating our efforts. We felt dejected and insulted,” said John, district secretary of the Kerala Home Guards.

Most of them joined the home guards after decades of service in the armed forces. “Our men were actively involved in the mission, from finding the fire source to dousing it. It was all carried out without proper safety gear. We don’t seek medals or cash prizes. A token of appreciation for our men would have made us happy,” said P M Manikandan, district president of the Kerala Home Guards Association.

Their timely action helped rescue a fireman who almost drowned in a swamp at Brahmapuram. According to them, the government should provide safety gear to home guards who work with fire and rescue personnel. “We get `750 a day for our duty. This is no different from our days in the service of the nation. The government should take this into consideration and give us due respect,” said another home guard, who was also part of the Brahmapuram mission.

