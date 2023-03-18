Home Cities Kochi

Sun is shining, the weather isn’t sweet

Kochi is reeling under intense heat. Though a brief spell of summer rain brought temporary relief, the temperature continues to soar.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers take a watermelon break by the side of a wall in Padamughal

By Express News Service

Kochi is reeling under intense heat. Though a brief spell of summer rain brought temporary relief, the temperature continues to soar. TNIE lensman A Sanesh captures how people of the city are coping with the weather

Summer tips

  1. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes by drinking tender coconut water, buttermilk with salt, and lemon juice
  2. Have a light meal, and cut down on spicy and deep-fried items
  3. Cover yourselves up. Carry an umbrella and apply sunscreen
  4. Wear appropriate clothing. Go for lighter colours and cotton material
  5. Keep wet tissue or towel handy at the workplace. Keep it on your head or face to cool

For animals

  • Keep your pets indoors and make a cool spot in the house for them
  • Groom your animals to get rid of loose hairs so they feel comfortable in the hot weather
  • Never leave animals in parked cars, not even for short periods
  • Give working animals a break; find them a shade to rest, or you can gently spray water on them
  • If you find an animal having abnormal breathing and head movements, it is a sign of heat exhaustion. Pour water on them or wipe them with a wet towel. Then call a veterinarian
