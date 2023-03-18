Sun is shining, the weather isn’t sweet

By Express News Service

Kochi is reeling under intense heat. Though a brief spell of summer rain brought temporary relief, the temperature continues to soar. TNIE lensman A Sanesh captures how people of the city are coping with the weather

Summer tips

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes by drinking tender coconut water, buttermilk with salt, and lemon juice Have a light meal, and cut down on spicy and deep-fried items Cover yourselves up. Carry an umbrella and apply sunscreen Wear appropriate clothing. Go for lighter colours and cotton material Keep wet tissue or towel handy at the workplace. Keep it on your head or face to cool

For animals

Keep your pets indoors and make a cool spot in the house for them

Groom your animals to get rid of loose hairs so they feel comfortable in the hot weather

Never leave animals in parked cars, not even for short periods

Give working animals a break; find them a shade to rest, or you can gently spray water on them

If you find an animal having abnormal breathing and head movements, it is a sign of heat exhaustion. Pour water on them or wipe them with a wet towel. Then call a veterinarian

