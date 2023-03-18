Sun is shining, the weather isn’t sweet

Kochi is reeling under intense heat. Though a brief spell of summer rain brought temporary relief, the temperature continues to soar. TNIE lensman A Sanesh captures how people of the city are coping with the weather
Summer tips
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes by drinking tender coconut water, buttermilk with salt, and lemon juice
- Have a light meal, and cut down on spicy and deep-fried items
- Cover yourselves up. Carry an umbrella and apply sunscreen
- Wear appropriate clothing. Go for lighter colours and cotton material
- Keep wet tissue or towel handy at the workplace. Keep it on your head or face to cool
For animals
- Keep your pets indoors and make a cool spot in the house for them
- Groom your animals to get rid of loose hairs so they feel comfortable in the hot weather
- Never leave animals in parked cars, not even for short periods
- Give working animals a break; find them a shade to rest, or you can gently spray water on them
- If you find an animal having abnormal breathing and head movements, it is a sign of heat exhaustion. Pour water on them or wipe them with a wet towel. Then call a veterinarian